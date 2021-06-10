K&J Seafood Is a Taste of New Orleans in the Midwest

For a taste of New Orleans in the Midwest, check out K&J Seafood. This tasty seafood shack (which also has a Findlay Market location) runs a takeout window a block from UC’s main campus. You can place an order at the window, but it’s better to order through the website or call ahead to save time. As a sign near the entrance states, this is not fast food. Here, you get slow-cooked, made-with-love Cajun comfort food.

Photograph by Lance Adkins

I opted for that classic New Orleans sandwich: the shrimp po’ boy. The shrimp po’ boy at K&J is served on a fresh, hefty sub roll that provides the perfect sourdough chew. I’ve met many a po’ boy that fell apart after two or three bites. Not so at K&J. Better still, this place does not skimp on the shrimp: I counted six hefty pieces, lightly fried so all that briny shrimp flavor stays intact. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, and “grenade” sauce (a sweet remoulade), and you’ve got a filling sandwich that feels like a bite out of the bayou.

In addition to the crinkle cut fries that come with the sandwich, I ordered sides of spicy sausage and corn. The spicy sausage (think Cajun kielbasa) brought the right amount of heat and snap, while the corn had a spicy seasoning that evoked Mexican street corn, elote. In a neighborhood stacked with craveable, portable meals, K&J Seafood is a definite standout.

K&J Seafood, 2516 Clifton Ave., Clifton Heights, (513) 873-8727