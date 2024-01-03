Keep Out the Cold with Blue Items

Stay warm and comfy with these local winter shopping picks.
The many fantastic blue items for keeping cozy this winter.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY HATSUE

old-weather days got you down? Warm right back up with these cozy picks from some of our favorite local shops, and beat the winter blues.

 

 

SNUGGLE BUDDY

A cult favorite in New England, the Chappywrap blanket is made from a cotton-acrylic blend meant to last through years of washes and wear. Chappywrap Harborview Herringbone Blanket, $135

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

Nest, 3439 Michigan Ave., Hyde Park, (513) 871-8852

PILLOW TALK

You don’t have to be a fan of a certain HBO comedy-drama (The White Lotus, if you’ve been living under a rock) to snuggle up with this cheeky needlepoint pillow. High End Gays needlepoint pillow, $116

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

High St., 1401 Reading Rd., Pendleton, (513) 723-1901

CAP IT

Step out in style—and keep your noggin warm!—with this fitted beanie, which features a special blend of recycled wool. Ganni Light Structured Rib Knit beanie, $95

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

Sloane Boutique, 1216 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 579-8111

MITTEN SMITTEN

These faux fur mittens are the pop of periwinkle your winter ensemble needs. The best part? They convert into fingerless gloves in a snap. Le Mink Convertible Mittens, $30

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

Donna Salyer’s Fabulous Furs, 20 W 11th St., Covington, (859) 331-3877

LET IT GLOW

This oversized candle from The Native One is pretty enough to be the centerpiece of your next winter dinner party. Ripple Peppered Indigo 12 oz. candle, $38

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

The Native One, 1400 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-1481

 

MUG LIFE

Stamped with the iconic Rookwood logo, this Wiedemann Brewery–inspired mug is quite possibly the most Cincinnati way to enjoy your morning brew. Heritage mug, $38

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

Rookwood Pottery, 1920 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-2510

 

