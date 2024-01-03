Keep Out the Cold with Blue Items

C
old-weather days got you down? Warm right back up with these cozy picks from some of our favorite local shops, and beat the winter blues.
SNUGGLE BUDDY
Nest, 3439 Michigan Ave., Hyde Park, (513) 871-8852
PILLOW TALK
High St., 1401 Reading Rd., Pendleton, (513) 723-1901
CAP IT
Sloane Boutique, 1216 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 579-8111
MITTEN SMITTEN
Donna Salyer’s Fabulous Furs, 20 W 11th St., Covington, (859) 331-3877
LET IT GLOW
The Native One, 1400 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-1481
MUG LIFE
Rookwood Pottery, 1920 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-2510
Facebook Comments