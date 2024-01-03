Keep Out the Cold with Blue Items

PHOTOGRAPHY BY HATSUE

C

old-weather days got you down? Warm right back up with these cozy picks from some of our favorite local shops, and beat the winter blues.

SNUGGLE BUDDY

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

Nest, 3439 Michigan Ave., Hyde Park, (513) 871-8852

PILLOW TALK

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

High St., 1401 Reading Rd., Pendleton, (513) 723-1901

CAP IT

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

Sloane Boutique, 1216 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 579-8111

MITTEN SMITTEN

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

Donna Salyer’s Fabulous Furs, 20 W 11th St., Covington, (859) 331-3877

LET IT GLOW

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

The Native One, 1400 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-1481

MUG LIFE

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

Rookwood Pottery, 1920 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-2510