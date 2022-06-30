It’s Not Too Late to Join Your Library’s Summer Reading Program

This summer, you and your kids can adventure through ancient Rome, past the pyramids of Egypt, and as far as outer space without ever leaving the Cincinnati city limits. Books are a simple escape from reality, and this adventure comes at no cost—just a local library card.

All adventurers can win prizes by registering for free summer reading programs offered by neighborhood libraries across the Cincinnati area. Children, teens, and adults alike can participate in the reading challenges with the incentive of ranging from free books to toys and gift cards.

While most summer reading programs begin in late May at the beginning of school breaks, it’s not too late to register for these neighborhood library programs.

Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library

The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library (CHPL) is offering plenty of entertainment for young kids and teens this summer. The program, “Discover Summer,” provides children and teens with an activity booklet and a free book to take home. Different activity guides are available for kids of all ages. For preschoolers, the library offers a literary calendar that includes an activity to do with your little one each day through July. For the chance at winning a prize, gift cards, or tickets to a Cincinnati experience, kids must complete three tasks in the packet. All participants must be 18 years old or younger and can submit an entry into the prize contest by August 1 with a paper form that can be found in the activity booklet.

Campbell County Public Library

Campbell County Public Library encourages kids to “dive into reading” this summer. This more traditional summer library program incentivizes kids and teens to pick up a book by offering some grand prizes. To win, children, teens, and adults alike are encouraged to log their summer reading hours—books, audiobooks, comics, and graphic novels all count toward the goals. Participants can register online. This program ends on July 31.

Lebanon Public Library

In this reading program, “My community where My Story Begins,” kids 18 years or younger must check out 20 books, ebooks, or audiobooks from the library to complete their roadmap of reading. Once finished, this guide can be exchanged at the library for prizes. For teens, the completion of 20 books automatically enters the participant in the grand raffle, where they can win prize baskets or gift cards. July 31 is the last day of Lebanon Public Library’s summer initiative.

Boone County Public Library

Both children and adults can register and participate in Boone County Public Library’s summer reading program. In this more traditional summer reading format, participants log their reading hours on the library’s online platform. The time entrants spend reading corresponds with available prizes. In order to be eligible for prize redemption, all reading logs must be submitted by July 31.

Kenton County Public Library

The Summer Reading Celebration at Kenton County Public Library offers a reading program,

“Read Your Way Every Day,” where children, teens, and adults are able to log their summer reading hours in exchange for prizes. Participants can track their progress on both paper trackers and a digital reading log. In addition, Kenton County Public Library offers all its summer reading materials in Spanish, available on its website. This summer challenge extends all the way through August 31.

The Collaborative Summer Reading Program

While some libraries have independent reading programs, many more local libraries use the Collaborative Summer Reading Program. This standardized reading program is entitled “Oceans of Possibilities” and is available across the Cincinnati area, including at Clermont County Public Library, Mason Public Library, Lawrenceburg Public Library, Midpointe Library System, and The Lane Public Libraries. However, each library offers different prizes for program participants, so check out your local library’s website to see all the details and get more information on how to enroll your child.