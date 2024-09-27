Italian Flair in OTR

Photograph courtesy of Sibcy Cline

Address: 1120 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Listing Price: $995,000

Homebuyers craving a cozy space amid the hustle and bustle of Over-the-Rhine may find their dream home at 1120 Race St. Just steps from Washington Park, the Italianate style townhome was built in 1885 and still maintains much of its original, historic splendor, including its herat pine floors and arched, Italian-style exterior windows.

“The interiors have been updated to have an overall urban industrial feel to them, like many homes found in downtown,” says Sibcy Cline listing agent Lisa Williams, “but the current owner wanted to maintain the historical integrity of the house as well.” Thus, the home’s first floor boasts a fabulous new wet bar and wine racks, as well as more classic sensibilities; for example, the wood cabinetry and tile backsplash harken to a transitional style home.

Photograph courtesy of Sibcy Cline

Modern touches also abound. Toward the back of the second floor, a sitting area opens up to a two-tiered deck with sweeping views of downtown. To get to the garden deck, visitors pass through glass accordion doors that open completely to create a seamless transition between the outdoor and indoor spaces.

Photograph courtesy of Sibcy Cline

The townhome has received a handful of recent updates, including a new third-floor bedroom suite, completed in 2021. The first floor received more serious improvements, such as a complete renovation of the bathroom, now expanded and featuring a jetted tub. The first-floor bedroom, meanwhile, was updated with new windows and hardwood floors. All spaces got new lighting and many rooms received fresh paint or wallpaper.

Potential buyers will also be interested in the property’s oversized two-car tandem garage. Aside from housing vehicles, the garage provides abundant storage space for the three-story home.

“While buyers will like the location’s walkability to other must-see spots—from the Music Hall and TQL Stadium to OTR’s restaurants—it is nice having the option to park your car,” says Williams. Buyers looking for alternate transportation will also be happy to know that the streetcar passes right in front of the house.

Photograph courtesy of Sibcy Cline