How Intra-Community Support Organizations are Lifting Each Other Up

Photograph by Chris Von Holle

Sometimes the best and most meaningful support an immigrant can get comes from within their own community. Violeta Colmán, executive director of Esperanza Latino Center of Northern Kentucky, knows this well. Esperanza has been operating as a bilingual resource center for the NKY Latino community since 2019, helping individuals navigate the healthcare system, education, housing, well-being, and more.

“The impact has been both practical and deeply personal,” says Colmán. “In 2025 alone, Esperanza assisted more than 5,600 cases through our bilingual front desk, provided over 500 free physician visits through our clinic [and] in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and offered more than 350 free consultations through our in-house immigration attorney.”

These are services that many immigrants and non-English speakers may feel too scared or isolated to reach out for, but Colmán and Esperanza work to make sure everyone can get the help they need, regardless of citizenship status or English proficiency. “Beyond the numbers, the real impact is trust. Families know they can come to us without fear or judgment. We’ve seen people gain access to healthcare for the first time in years, parents become more involved in their children’s education, and community members feel more confident navigating daily life in Northern Kentucky.”

In Ohio, organizations like Apoyo Latino, the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati, and Ola Immigrant Welcome Center work within communities to make support resources more accessible, especially for those who may not speak English. Apoyo Latino even has monthly meetings on Zoom to help build bonds and discuss how to best serve Cincinnati’s Latino population.

Back in NKY, Esperanza makes sure critical care can be reached by primary Spanish speakers that make up (according to the Northern Kentucky Atlas) 4.2 percent of households in Boone County, 2.8 percent of households in Kenton County, and 2.1 percent in Campbell County.

“Shared language, culture, and lived experiences help create trust in a way that is difficult to replicate otherwise,” says Colmán. “It’s not only about translation, it’s also about connection and empathy. Many of our staff, volunteers, and partners understand firsthand the experiences of adapting to a new environment or navigating systems that can feel overwhelming. That understanding helps create a more human and welcoming experience for the people we serve.”