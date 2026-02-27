Inez Baird Conveys Her Passion for Art With a Playful Wardrobe

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Sweatshirt: MadeWorn

Shorts: The Frankie Shop

Arm Warmers: NFP Via Idlewild

Tights: Hue

Socks: Kule

Shoes: Adidas by Stella McCartney

Scarf: Verloop Knits

Earrings: Machete

Suitcase: A.R.T. Gallery (painted by Inez)

Occupation: Founder of A.R.T. Resource Team, art consultant/gallery owner, painter: E.I. Baird

Style: Artsy, creative, urban, playful

How has working with art influenced your personal style?

In every way. In the colors and the textures. I’d say mostly the colors, the idea of juxtaposition—I love unexpected color combinations.

How do you think your style has evolved since founding the A.R.T. Resource Team?

I’ve become more confident. I’ve been exposed to so much more design just from social media—I mean, we all are—and I feel like I have more access to better things.

What is going through your mind when putting together an outfit?

I like the idea of a good mix. When I get dressed, I could put something fancy on top and then some rubber shoes on the bottom. Just unexpected, not something that you would necessarily think works together, but then it works together because it’s just so funky and cool.

What are some of your personal wardrobe staples?

These rubber shoes, a Stella McCartney and Adidas collaboration. I love neckwear. If my neck’s warm, I’m good. If it’s not, I’m freezing cold, so whenever it turns chilly, I love to get my neckwear going. Glasses are now a thing because I’m blind, so I change [my readers] based on whatever my outfit is.

Where do you shop for clothes?

Idlewild, The RealReal.

What is your advice to someone who is trying to develop their personal style?

You have to buy into the whole deal, and it has to do with a certain kind of confidence. I don’t know how you teach that, which is frustrating because I feel like so many people are missing out on an opportunity to have so much fun and joy in their lives just by getting dressed. I don’t know how to say how to do it, other than just do it. Just put it on, maybe it works.

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Shirt Dress: H&M (painted by Inez)

Vest: MM6 Maison Margiela Via Idlewild

Boots: Zara

Purse: A.R.T. Gallery (painted by Inez)