Cincinnati Weekend Picks February 27-March 1

As February turns to March, more events start popping up all around the city. Whether you’re a stand-up comedy fan or want to clean up some invasive honeysuckle, you’ll find the perfect activity to suit your interests.

John Mulaney Stand-Up

Emmy-winning comedian, writer, and host of Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney will be in Cincinnati for two nights at the Taft Theatre for his Mister Whatever tour. The stand-up sensation will be joined by opening acts Andrea Jin and Mandal. Thursday tickets start at $100 and Friday tickets start at $77. Thurs, Feb 26-Fri, Feb 27, 7:30 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Cincinnati Home + Garden Show

One of the city’s biggest conventions is back downtown to help you prepare your home and garden for spring. Hundreds of exhibitors specializing in everything from DIY to landscaping to home services and everything in between will be onsite alongside experts giving live demos on the main stage. Tickets are $13 online or $15 at the door. Fri, Feb 27-Sun, Mar 1, 10 a.m., First Financial Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Precipitation Retaliation Happy Hour

Exile winter and welcome in Bockfest season at Northern Row’s annual Precipitation Retaliation. The snowman effigy will be ritually burned at 8 p.m. and the brewery will be offering freshly-tapped Cooper Hellerbock plus the option to poke your drink with a hot iron. Fri, Feb 27, 5-8:30 p.m., Northern Row Brewery, 111 W. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine

Art After Dark: Love & Belonging

For this month’s Art After Dark event, CAM is partnering with ArtsWave’s Pride and Young Professionals groups to create a night centered around love and belonging. In addition to free after-hours gallery access, attendees can take self-guided tours curated through a queer lens, pop-up displays, a collaborative mural with Not Your Average Paint & Sip, music from DJ K. Chantà, cash bars, and more. Admission is free. Fri, Feb 27, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

A Colonial Dance Weekend with The Flying Cloud Academy

The vintage dance academy is hosting a weekend of 1700s dancing to prepare for the group’s Declaration of Independence Liberty Ball in April. There will be two days of dance instruction taught by Joan Walton and guest teachers Tom & Toni Tumbusch as well as a formal evening dance. Registration is $95 (or $80 for Flying Cloud members) and includes all lessons and social activities. Sat, Feb 28-Sun, Mar 1, 9 a.m., Wyoming Fine Arts Center, 322 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming

The Great Honeysuckle Hunt

Imago is turning forest clean-up into a friendly competition with The Great Honeysuckle Hunt. Volunteers can compete in teams to find and remove the largest invasive Amur Honeysuckle plant—prizes will be given to whichever teams find and remove the heaviest and tallest Honeysuckles. Sat, Feb 28, 2-6 p.m., Imago, 700 Enright Ave., East Price Hill

Goat Rodeo Scavenger Hunt and Bar Crawl

The free pre-Bockfest bar crawl is back at various Bockfest venues. Crawlers (who must be 21+) will get in groups of 2-8, check in at Pilar, head out on the scavenger hunt, then end at Rosedale for the award ceremony and after-party. Participating bars also include MOTR, Afterlife, Japp’s, Mr. Pitiful’s, Mellotone, The Lackman, Low Spark, and Sam Adams. Bonus points will be given to teams with Bockfest/goat-inspired apparel and costumes. Sat, Feb 28, 4-8 p.m., downtown and Over-the-Rhine

Dancing With The Stars: Live!

See your favorite DWTS performers live on tour at the Andrew J Brady Center with special guest and season 34 cult-favorite competitor Andy Richter. If you can’t make it out this Saturday, the show will be back in town on Thurs, May 7 with special guest Elaine Hendrix. Tickets start at $133. Sat, Feb 28, 7:30 p.m., Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown

72 Hour Arts Festival

The Ghostlight Stage Company is showcasing an interactive gallery of pieces made by local artists over a 72-hour period this weekend. The showcase will have the theme “Finding shared humanity in a technological landscape,” and will include works of visual, performance, and multimedia art. General admission is $15 or pay-what-you-can and VIP tickets—including a silent auction for the art, an all-access invitation to see the creation process, and refreshments—are $50. Sun, Mar 1, 1-6 p.m., Carnegie Center of Columbia Tusculum, 3738 Eastern Ave., Columbia-Tusculum

ICE OUT Music Fundraiser

Cincy musicians Moonbeau, Siri Imani, and Sappha are partnering with About Face and Kentuckians for the Commonwealth to fundraise for legal services for Springfield’s immigrant community. The concert is open to music fans and activists of all ages. Tickets are $15. Sun, Mar 1, 6-9 p.m., Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport