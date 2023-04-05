Join hundreds of businesses, nonprofits, governments, and community leaders on Friday, May 12 for the 2023 Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit, hosted by Green Umbrella. This year’s event will be bigger than ever, as it relocates to the Duke Energy Convention Center. “We’re excited to grow the event, include more speakers, and include more creative arts, which can really help balance out the information throughout the day,” says Green Umbrella Event Manager Charlie Gonzalez. “This year, the art show will include paintings, sculptures, and interactive participatory installations and a virtual reality experience.”

Renowned climate strategist, best-selling author, and one of Time magazine’s “Women Who Will Save the World,” Dr. Katharine Wilkinson will deliver the keynote address. Wilkinson’s work is centered around nurturing climate leadership and building community around solutions, which includes the All We Can Save Project. In addition to the keynote, there will be more than 80 speakers, an exhibitor expo, and an art show featuring 27 artists. “This year’s theme invites us to come together to find active hope and renewed resilience amidst the climate crisis,” adds Gonzalez. “We hope the conference is a spark for connecting, learning, and rising up to secure a just and livable future.”

The Summit will include panel discussions, workshops, and art focused on climate-related issue areas that include:

Healthy and Resilient Communities

Business and Green, Circular Economy

Government and Policy

Healthy, High-Performing Infrastructure

Active Transportation, Public Transit, and Micromobility

Resilient Local Food Systems

Climate Justice, Equity, and Inclusion

Green Workforce Development

Emergency Preparedness

Whether you’re passionate about creating healthier and more resilient neighborhoods, decarbonizing buildings and industries, advancing more sustainable housing and transportation policies, addressing food waste, green workforce development, or climate justice, there are topics to engage everyone to be part of the solution. You’ll walk away feeling empowered and ready to motivate friends, family, and your community to influence change.

The event will feature:

80+ speakers

13 panel discussions

Seven interactive workshops

Exhibitor expo

Art show featuring 27 artists

Awards presentation

Vegetarian breakfast and lunch

Networking reception

Ready to learn more about sustainability and attend the conference?

Visit the Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit website to learn more about the speakers and program and secure your ticket today.