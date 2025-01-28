Il Gusto Serves Up a Slice Of New York in Deer Park

Photograph by Catherine Viox

Deer Park may not strike most Cincinnatians as a culinary hot spot, but the northeastern suburb is home to a handful of eateries serving well-executed international cuisine. Case in point: Il Gusto Pizza and Pasta, where owner Doni Dervisholli serves up wildly good pizza and Italian dishes. First, the pizzas are New York–style pies that earned Il Gusto recognition from Yelp as the 17th best pizza place in the Midwest.

The Margherita—with its fresh mozzarella over a flavor-forward sauce, topped with chopped basil and a heavy drizzle of Il Gusto’s specialty olive oil—is the obvious star. Other specialty menu standouts include the meat lover’s (pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and ground beef) and the white spinach, a no-sauce pizza loaded with mozzarella, spinach, and generous dollops of ricotta cheese. Diners can also opt for a cauliflower crust cheese pizza or craft their own creation from a variety of toppings.

The menu rounds out with a variety of Italian offerings, dishes made from recipes brought to New York in the 1970s by Dervisholli’s uncle. There are a variety of calzones on offer as well as stromboli and a selection of Italian subs. Pasta dishes include the Il Gusto special (meat lasagna with stuffed shells and manicotti), baked ziti, and fettuccini alfredo. Pro tip: Do not pass on the garlic rolls, yeasty knots of garlicky goodness that have gained local reverence.

Il Gusto Pizza & Pasta, 3936 E. Galbraith Rd., Deer Park, (513) 493-2500