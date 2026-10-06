How to Participate in Cincinnati Taco Week

Photograph courtesy Agave & Rye

Cincinnati Taco Week returns October 12 to 18, offering $3 tacos at more than 25 of your favorite restaurants across the region.

Here’s how it works: Download the official Cincinnati Taco Week app to browse the participating restaurants and their menus. To participate in Taco Week deals, you must order at least three tacos, at $3 each. Once you show up at a taco joint, check in using the app to earn points towards being the Biggest Taco Lover in Cincinnati. To check in, you must take and submit a photo of your Taco Week meal.

Check in at five or more locations during the week to be entered into a drawing to win the Taco Week grand prize: $300 in restaurant gift cards and more. The person with the most points at the end of the week will be crowned Cincinnati’s Biggest Taco Lover and will also receive $300 in restaurant gift cards and more.

Bonus Points

You can also earn bonus points in a variety of ways.

First, kick off Taco Week with us at the official kick off party at Kroger on the Rhine Eatery on October 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy taco specials at Cocina, specialty Hornitos tequila drinks, a Herdez salsa and Wholly Guacamole sampling station, gift card giveaways, and check in using the app to earn points before the week even begins.

Order a specialty Hornitos cocktail or other beverage features including Jarritos, Sidral Mundet, Sangría Señorial, and Mineragua at participating restaurants (look for the beverage icon on the app) and upload a photo to earn additional points with your Taco Week meal.

Going shopping? Purchase Jennie-O taco seasoned ground turkey, Herdez salsa, Wholly Guacamole, and Hornitos tequila at participating Kroger locations, and upload a photo of your receipt to receive points.

Participating Restaurants

* drink special available

Agave & Rye

Various locations

Azul Tacos & Tequila

11305 Princeton Pike, Springdale

Bakersfield

1213 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Bandito Food Park + Cantina*

3543 Columbia Pkwy., Columbia Tusculum

Blue Ash Chili*

9525 Kenwood Rd., Suite 5, Blue Ash; 11711 Princeton Pike, #231, Springdale

Braxton Barrel House

5 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell

Cocina 1883

110 E. Court St., downtown

Condado Tacos & Tequila

Various locations

El Barril Mexican Sports Bar*

940 Pavilion St., Mt. Adams

El Carporal*

7075 Yankee Rd., Liberty Township

El Rancho Nuevo*

2870 Menards Blvd., Fairfield Township; 8111 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., West Chester Township; 5310 Newtown Dr., Liberty Township; 2200 Kings Mills Rd., Mason

El Trompo Mexican Grill*

9037 Union Centre Blvd., Suite A, West Chester Township; 1420 Hamilton Lebanon Rd., Monroe; 3659 Stone Creek Blvd., Colerain Township; 5271 Kings Mills Rd., Mason

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant*

2845 Short Vine St., Corryville; 4590 Cornell Rd., Blue Ash

Frida 602*

602 Main St., Covington

La Torta Loca*

564 Buttermilk Pike, Crescent Springs; 8645 Haines Dr., #A, Florence

Little Miami Brewing Company

208 Mill St., Milford

Livery

9320 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

Lucius Q

1131 Broadway, Pendleton

Madres Modern Mexican

801 Madison Ave., Covington

Mazunte Taqueria

5207 Madison Rd., Madisonville; 611 Main St., downtown; 6216 Madison Rd., Madisonville

Mi Cozumel*

Various locations

Pata Roja Taqueria

52 E. Court St., downtown

RJ Craft BBQ

4450 S. Eastgate Dr., Union Township

Roberto & Miguel’s Handcrafted Mexican*

6735 Lakota Ln., Liberty Township

Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers

4767 Creek Rd., Blue Ash

Slatts Pub and Grill*

4858 Cooper Rd., Blue Ash

The Chase Rooftop Bar*

312 Main St., downtown

Zambrero*

7905 Mall Rd., Suite 100, Florence