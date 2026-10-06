How to Participate in Cincinnati Taco Week

Cincinnati Taco Week returns October 12 to 18, offering $3 tacos at more than 25 of your favorite restaurants across the region.
Here’s how it works: Download the official Cincinnati Taco Week app to browse the participating restaurants and their menus. To participate in Taco Week deals, you must order at least three tacos, at $3 each. Once you show up at a taco joint, check in using the app to earn points towards being the Biggest Taco Lover in Cincinnati. To check in, you must take and submit a photo of your Taco Week meal.
Check in at five or more locations during the week to be entered into a drawing to win the Taco Week grand prize: $300 in restaurant gift cards and more. The person with the most points at the end of the week will be crowned Cincinnati’s Biggest Taco Lover and will also receive $300 in restaurant gift cards and more.
Bonus Points
You can also earn bonus points in a variety of ways.
First, kick off Taco Week with us at the official kick off party at Kroger on the Rhine Eatery on October 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy taco specials at Cocina, specialty Hornitos tequila drinks, a Herdez salsa and Wholly Guacamole sampling station, gift card giveaways, and check in using the app to earn points before the week even begins.
Order a specialty Hornitos cocktail or other beverage features including Jarritos, Sidral Mundet, Sangría Señorial, and Mineragua at participating restaurants (look for the beverage icon on the app) and upload a photo to earn additional points with your Taco Week meal.
Going shopping? Purchase Jennie-O taco seasoned ground turkey, Herdez salsa, Wholly Guacamole, and Hornitos tequila at participating Kroger locations, and upload a photo of your receipt to receive points.
Participating Restaurants
* drink special available
Agave & Rye
Various locations
Azul Tacos & Tequila
11305 Princeton Pike, Springdale
Bakersfield
1213 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine
Bandito Food Park + Cantina*
3543 Columbia Pkwy., Columbia Tusculum
Blue Ash Chili*
9525 Kenwood Rd., Suite 5, Blue Ash; 11711 Princeton Pike, #231, Springdale
Braxton Barrel House
5 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell
Cocina 1883
110 E. Court St., downtown
Condado Tacos & Tequila
Various locations
El Barril Mexican Sports Bar*
940 Pavilion St., Mt. Adams
El Carporal*
7075 Yankee Rd., Liberty Township
El Rancho Nuevo*
2870 Menards Blvd., Fairfield Township; 8111 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., West Chester Township; 5310 Newtown Dr., Liberty Township; 2200 Kings Mills Rd., Mason
El Trompo Mexican Grill*
9037 Union Centre Blvd., Suite A, West Chester Township; 1420 Hamilton Lebanon Rd., Monroe; 3659 Stone Creek Blvd., Colerain Township; 5271 Kings Mills Rd., Mason
El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant*
2845 Short Vine St., Corryville; 4590 Cornell Rd., Blue Ash
Frida 602*
602 Main St., Covington
La Torta Loca*
564 Buttermilk Pike, Crescent Springs; 8645 Haines Dr., #A, Florence
Little Miami Brewing Company
208 Mill St., Milford
Livery
9320 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery
Lucius Q
1131 Broadway, Pendleton
Madres Modern Mexican
801 Madison Ave., Covington
Mazunte Taqueria
5207 Madison Rd., Madisonville; 611 Main St., downtown; 6216 Madison Rd., Madisonville
Mi Cozumel*
Various locations
Pata Roja Taqueria
52 E. Court St., downtown
RJ Craft BBQ
4450 S. Eastgate Dr., Union Township
Roberto & Miguel’s Handcrafted Mexican*
6735 Lakota Ln., Liberty Township
Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers
4767 Creek Rd., Blue Ash
Slatts Pub and Grill*
4858 Cooper Rd., Blue Ash
The Chase Rooftop Bar*
312 Main St., downtown
Zambrero*
7905 Mall Rd., Suite 100, Florence