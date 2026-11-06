How to Participate in Cincinnati Pizza Week

Cincinnati Pizza Week returns November 9 to 15, offering $11 pies at more than 25 of your favorite pizza joints across the region.
Here’s how it works: Download the official Cincinnati Pizza Week app to browse the participating restaurants and their menus. Once you show up at a restaurant, check in using the app to earn points towards being the Biggest Pizza Lover in Cincinnati. To check in, you must take and submit a photo of your Pizza Week meal.
Check in at four or more locations during the week to be entered into a drawing to win the Pizza Week grand prize: $500 in gift cards and a Stoop Dayz mascot outfit.
The person with the most points at the end of the week will be crowned Cincinnati’s Biggest Pizza Lover and will receive $500 gift cards and a Stoop Days cornhole set.
Bonus Points
You can also earn bonus points by going shopping. Purchase Stoop Dayz hard soda at participating Kroger locations, and upload a photo of your receipt to receive points.
Participating Restaurants
* drink special available
Barrel House Kitchen & Bar*
9640 Mason Montgomery Rd., Suite A, Mason
Bourbon House Pizza
100 Aqua Way, Newport
Catch-a-Fire Pizza
3044 Harrison Ave., Westwood
Cork N Crust
710 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue
Dewey’s Pizza
Various locations
Fireside Pizza
773 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills
Forno Osteria & Bar
3514 Erie Ave., Hyde Park; 9415 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery
Goodfellas Pizzeria
1211 Main St., Over-the-Rhine; 603 Main St., Covington; 6099 Montgomery Rd., Pleasant Ridge
Killer Queen
180 Freedom Way, downtown
Lori’s American Pies
1149 OH-131, Milford
MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
2905 Dixie Hwy., Crestview Hills
Mad Anthony’s
120 E. Eighth St., downtown
MadTree Oakley
3301 Madison Rd., Oakley
MadTree Parks & Rec
4321 Glendale Mildford Rd., Blue Ash
Mio’s*
1212 Sutton Rd., Anderson Township
Padrino
14 N. Grand Ave., Ft. Thomas; 111 Main St., Milford
Pizza Time
1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine
Ramundo Pizza Famiglia
6735 Lakota Ln., Liberty Township
Ramundo’s Pizzeria
2210 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington; 3166 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout; 5350 Medpace Way, Madisonville; 3735 Lakota Ln., Liberty Township
Sayler Park Pizza Co.
6595 Gracely Dr., Sayler Park
Sorrento’s Italian Joint
5143 Montgomery Rd., Norwood
Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
Various locations
Taglio Bar & Pizzeria
3531 Columbia Pkwy., Columbia Tusculum; 56 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine; 9321 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery; 669 Wilmer Ave., Linwood
Tokyo Pie
633 Madison Ave., Covington
Trecento
300 Main St., downtown
VV The Italian Experience
1026 Delta Ave., Mt. Lookout