How to Participate in Cincinnati Pizza Week

Photograph courtesy Pizza Time

Cincinnati Pizza Week returns November 9 to 15, offering $11 pies at more than 25 of your favorite pizza joints across the region.

Here’s how it works: Download the official Cincinnati Pizza Week app to browse the participating restaurants and their menus. Once you show up at a restaurant, check in using the app to earn points towards being the Biggest Pizza Lover in Cincinnati. To check in, you must take and submit a photo of your Pizza Week meal.

Check in at four or more locations during the week to be entered into a drawing to win the Pizza Week grand prize: $500 in gift cards and a Stoop Dayz mascot outfit.

The person with the most points at the end of the week will be crowned Cincinnati’s Biggest Pizza Lover and will receive $500 gift cards and a Stoop Days cornhole set.

Bonus Points

You can also earn bonus points by going shopping. Purchase Stoop Dayz hard soda at participating Kroger locations, and upload a photo of your receipt to receive points.

Participating Restaurants

* drink special available

Barrel House Kitchen & Bar*

9640 Mason Montgomery Rd., Suite A, Mason

Bourbon House Pizza

100 Aqua Way, Newport

Catch-a-Fire Pizza

3044 Harrison Ave., Westwood

Cork N Crust

710 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue

Dewey’s Pizza

Various locations

Fireside Pizza

773 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills

Forno Osteria & Bar

3514 Erie Ave., Hyde Park; 9415 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

Goodfellas Pizzeria

1211 Main St., Over-the-Rhine; 603 Main St., Covington; 6099 Montgomery Rd., Pleasant Ridge

Killer Queen

180 Freedom Way, downtown

Lori’s American Pies

1149 OH-131, Milford

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

2905 Dixie Hwy., Crestview Hills

Mad Anthony’s

120 E. Eighth St., downtown

MadTree Oakley

3301 Madison Rd., Oakley

MadTree Parks & Rec

4321 Glendale Mildford Rd., Blue Ash

Mio’s*

1212 Sutton Rd., Anderson Township

Padrino

14 N. Grand Ave., Ft. Thomas; 111 Main St., Milford

Pizza Time

1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Ramundo Pizza Famiglia

6735 Lakota Ln., Liberty Township

Ramundo’s Pizzeria

2210 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington; 3166 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout; 5350 Medpace Way, Madisonville; 3735 Lakota Ln., Liberty Township

Sayler Park Pizza Co.

6595 Gracely Dr., Sayler Park

Sorrento’s Italian Joint

5143 Montgomery Rd., Norwood

Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

Various locations

Taglio Bar & Pizzeria

3531 Columbia Pkwy., Columbia Tusculum; 56 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine; 9321 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery; 669 Wilmer Ave., Linwood

Tokyo Pie

633 Madison Ave., Covington

Trecento

300 Main St., downtown

VV The Italian Experience

1026 Delta Ave., Mt. Lookout