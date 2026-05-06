New Book by Local Professor Explores the Indigenous History Behind Ohio’s Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks

Image by John E. Hancock

Spanning the fields of southern and central Ohio are the largest concentration of geometric earthworks in the world. These gigantic earthen enclosures were built by Native American communities nearly 2,000 years ago, made as special places to worship and connect. These monuments—which take the shape of large circles, squares, and octagons—were created with simple tools like baskets, sticks, and shells, which were used to move and compact massive amounts of soil in precise geometric shapes that align with the cycles of the sun and moon.

These structures, called the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, are now recognized by UNESCO—the United Nations’s agency for promoting international cooperation in education, science, and culture—as a World Heritage Site, meaning it is legally protected for its cultural and historical significance. It is only the 25th U.S. site with that honor and the only one in Ohio. The site represents the profound legacy of Indigenous ingenuity and sacred spirituality.

Image courtesy John E. Hancock

A new book by local architectural history professor John E. Hancock brings these sites to life through detailed research, Indigenous perspectives, maps, and more than 250 photographs. Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks: Landscape Monuments of the Ancient Ohio Valley was published by Smithsonian Books in association with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

Hancock, a retired professor emeritus at the University of Cincinnati, discovered the nearby ancient structures in the 1990s through media projects, which sparked decades of research, collaboration, and a deep dive into the history of the earthworks. “I was the teacher of ancient architecture…but I didn’t know anything yet about the fact that we have the architectural remains of an amazing civilization right here in Ohio,” he says. “I was doing that work for 20 years or so. And in the process of doing that, I got acquainted with and collaborated with practically all of the experts about sites … Ohio History Connection, National Park Service, the [Hopewell Culture] National Historical Park, [the city of] Chillicothe, and the principal owners of the site.”

Hancock worked closely with archaeologists, site managers, and Indigenous advisors, eventually earning a UNESCO World Heritage nomination for his imagery and writing on the earthworks’ eight most well-preserved sites.

Photo by Bradley T. Lepper

The book itself grew out of that nomination process, originally created as a richly detailed, image-heavy submission that wasn’t intended for public release. But after the nomination was completed and the sites were officially recognized in 2023, widespread interest in the visually striking project transformed into a more accessible version for general readers.

“Everybody who saw this thing said, ‘Where do I get a copy? This is so good,” Hancock says, explaining how public demand ultimately drove the transition from a formal nomination document into a widely available book.

Hancock combined his background in architecture with years of fieldwork, approaching the story with both a scholarly and visual experience.

Image from Squier and Davis, "Ancient Monuments of the Mississippi Valley", Smithsonian 1848

“It’s time for these landscape monuments to have an architectural description… more visually, more experientially,” he said, adding that most previous work has focused primarily on archaeology.

The book reflects his vision through carefully crafted maps, extensive photography, and summaries of the latest archaeological research. Hancock spent decades photographing the sites during peak seasons while also working with cartographers to produce adaptations of official maps—previously made for the nomination—based on the latest data.

Hancock also consulted with Indigenous communities, including the Eastern Shawnee and Miami tribes. Over years of collaboration and ongoing discussions, their insights helped shape a narrative that centers Indigenous perspectives and emphasizes the book’s role in helping readers understand the deeper cultural and historical significance of the earthworks.

Some ancient artifacts, made from unusual raw materials such as mica from Appalachia, seashells from the Gulf of Mexico, and obsidian from the Rocky Mountains, are not allowed to be presented to the public or photographed because of their sacredness. This meant Hancock had to rethink presenting these sacred materials, working with Indigenous artists to create digital representations rather than including unpermitted photos in the book.

Image by Talon Silverhorn (Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma)

“It’s important for the heritage of humanity,” he said, but also as “sacred ground” for Indigenous peoples and a foundational part of Ohio’s history.

Ultimately, the book serves as both documentation and education, encouraging readers to see the earthworks not just as ancient monuments of the past, but as physical achievements of human creativity and culture. Hancock hopes it challenges long-held stereotypes and misconceptions, and that readers recognize the sophistication and significance of a culture that shaped the landscape in ways still visible today.

“Our predecessors on this continent were really geniuses,” he said. “They knew how to make massive public works… with a precision of geometry and astronomy that is literally unbelievable.”

The Mercantile Library will host a free book launch for Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks on May 19 at 6 p.m., and Hancock will hold various author talks throughout the region during the summer.