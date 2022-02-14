High School Non-Sweethearts Spark a Post-Graduation Romance

Photograph by Nancy Riley Photography

At first, Kyle and Julia’s fairytale romance wasn’t much of a romance at all. The two met in economics class where Julia says they “largely ignored each other.” As she explains, “We went to a small private school and graduated with a class of about 50 people. I think that illustrates how much we didn’t talk to each other.” Two years post-graduation, Kyle reached out, much to Julia’s surprise. “Some things feel like a turning point,” she says. “It felt poetic. We quickly became friends, started dating, and you can probably guess the rest.”

The August 14, 2021, wedding—at a working flower farm—wouldn’t be complete without a romantic summer dress. Julia had her Rebecca Ingram gown altered to include removable sleeves, which she wore for the ceremony and ditched for dancing at the reception. “I felt like a princess the entire time,” she says. As you’d imagine, the flowers were also a big hit. “I couldn’t stop looking at them,” Julia says. “I had them dried after the wedding and they’re in my home now. They make me happy every time I see them.”

Other brides might appreciate this tip from Julia: take a little alone time with your beloved on the big day. “We gave ourselves time to be together before the ceremony and took time to step out of our reception to be alone,” Julia says. “That was amazing to step back and have a private moment to be excited together and process everything. When you’re planning a wedding and getting married it feels like everything is unfolding so fast.”

PHOTOGRAPHY: Nancy Riley Photography | VENUE: The Marmalade Lily | OFFICIANT: Mark Lopez, Faith Bible Church | FLOWERS: The Marmalade Lily | CAKE: The BonBonerie | CATERING: Village Pantry | REHEARSAL DINNER: Cozy’s Café | MUSIC: Upbeats DJ | GOWN: Bridal Closet | SUIT: Jos. A. Bank | INVITATIONS: Cass Loh, Minted | BRIDESMAIDS’ MAKEUP: Sarah Ellexson | BRIDE’S HAIR: Kelly Schroder | BRIDE’S HAIR COLOR: Haley Helmkamp, Lunatic Fringe Salon, Sharonville