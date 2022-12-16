Hideki Harada Brings Fresh Seafood to Findlay Market

The owner of Kiki is making waves with Sen, a new fish market and oyster bar at Findlay Market.

Illustration by Chris Danger

How did you choose the name?

“Sen” comes from the phrase “shinsen” meaning “fresh.”

How’s Sen different from Kiki?

Kiki is a full restaurant whereas Sen is a market. At Sen, we specialize in selling fresh ingredients to the public for them to be able to create something special.

Will customers of both places see any crossover?

We rotate some items through Kiki to run features to minimize waste and to share our ideas with the guests at Kiki.

How are you juggling both Sen and Kiki?

I’m fortunate to have good people at both places.

What’s your favorite type of seafood?

I love all silver-skin fish! Mackerel, sardine, anchovy, pike, etc.

You’re focused on “responsibly caught seafood” at Sen. Why’s that important?

It’s our way of educating customers about the importance of our oceans in a world that is currently not sustainable.

What kind of response have you gotten so far?

We have been getting a lot of great feedback about the freshness of our seafood and a lot of oyster lovers! It’s great to see repeat customers because it shows us that we’re doing something right.

Sen by Kiki, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 813-3284,