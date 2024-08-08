The Great Miami Riverway is a more than 99-mile stretch of experiences for nature lovers, fitness enthusiasts, and families alike. The network of interconnected parks and trails showcases the region’s natural beauty and charming river towns brimming with local food and fun.

Whether you’re seeking a peaceful afternoon stroll, a spot to ride your bike, or a full day of outdoor exploration, the Great Miami Riverway has something for everyone. Here are some of the must-visit parks and trails along the riverfront to visit this summer.

Go fishing at Tawawa Park

With more than 220 wooded acres, Tawawa Park is home to the iconic William Ross Covered Bridge and two lakes for fishing. Lakes Tawawa and Amos are open for fishing and a free fishing permit is available from the Parks Office or the police department. Not into fishing? There’s a new accessible playground, sand volleyball courts, basketball courts, swings, and trails to enjoy.

Explore Piqua’s brand new Lock 9 Park

The brand new park opened in July. Lock 9 Park overlooks the Great Miami River, features a performance pavilion, water feature, access to the Great Miami River Recreation Trail, and plenty of space to hang out with friends and family. The new park is included in the DORA, and next to the Crooked Handle Brewery that serves the Riverway craft beer—Buzz Bait.

Camp in a floating tent at Treasure Island Park

The only public floating tents in Ohio are located at Treasure Island Park in Troy. Take a raft out to the anchored and inflated tents to bring your camping trip to a whole new level. Elevate the experience even more by dining in one of the many fantastic restaurants in Troy during your stay.

Ride the canal boat at Johnston Farm and Indian Agency

The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency celebrates Ohio’s rich history. Guests can enjoy a guided tour on the General Harrison of Piqua, a replica of the type of canal boat that was often used for transportation of passengers and cargo in the 19th century.

Paddle under the world’s largest fountain at Riverscape MetroPark

Rent a kayak and paddle through the park, cycle the trails, or play in the interactive fountain at Riverscape Metropark. The park is located in the center of the 300-mile paved trail network with plenty of things to do nearby. Catch concerts and festivals at Riverscape all through the summer and into the fall!

Walk the trails and visit beautiful waterfalls of Charleston Falls Preserve

Charleston Falls Preserve is the most visited park in Miami County. Named for its waterfall, it’s often referred to as “Miniature Niagara” due to its similar rock structure and 37-foot cascade into the Great Miami River.

Bike the scenic trails that overlook the river at Taylorsville MetroPark

The flat, 10-mile bike ride at Taylorsville MetroPark takes you along scenic trails lined with trees and overlooking the Miami Conservancy District’s impressive Taylorsville Dam. Hop off the bike and hike through the trails and opt to stay the night at the campgrounds.

Check out historical artifacts at the Carillon Historical Park

The Carillon Historical Park is a short walk from the River where you’ll find more Wright Brothers artifacts on display than any other place in the world. At this 65-acre open air history museum, they share amazing stories of how Dayton changed the world! Walk into life as an American settler, visit a fully operational 1930s letterpress print shop, take a ride on the Carillon Park Railroad, learn about the Great 1913 Flood and how it shaped the region today, and top it off a full day of learning and exploring with a great meal at the Culp’s Café soda fountain or a refreshing brew at Carillon Brewing Co.! Looking for a unique gift or keepsake? The Carillon Museum Store has you covered.

Bird watch at the Miami Bend Park

Miami Bend Park is the perfect spot for bird watching, dishing, kayaking, and more. There’s plenty of parking and a boat dock too. The park has historical roots as well, as Orville Wright developed the Wright Seaplane Base near here, in between Moraine and West Carrollton. He flew prototype hydro-planes in and out of the Great Miami River at this park’s location over 100 times between 1912 and 1914.

Go to a concert at Miamisburg’s new Riverfront Park

From concerts to carnivals, there’s always something happening at Miamisburg’s new Riverfront Park. The park covers seven acres of green space along the Great Miami River and has excellent access to the Great Miami River Recreational Trail. Water play features will keep the little ones cool on hot days. Convenient bike racks encourage you to park and enjoy an excursion in quaint downtown Miamisburg.

Rentschler Forest MetroPark

The 400-acre park invites families to explore nature along the Great Miami Riverway. Play in the creek or embark on a family adventure geocaching treasures at Rentschler Forest MetroPark. Explore remnants of the old Miami-Erie Canal and enjoy scenic waterfall views. Located about four miles northeast of the City of Hamilton, it’s the perfect spot to spend the day outside before grabbing a little treat from the City’s revitalized waterfront and historic downtown area.

Visit Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

The 300-acre sculpture park at Pyramid Hill features more than 70 massive outdoor sculptures that are displayed in the landscape of the hiking trails. Rent a golf cart to drive throughout the park on your hunt to find all the sculptures. The park has a robust offering of programs throughout the year, inspired by art and nature. From Dogs & Doughnuts, to stargazing with a nationally known astronomer, to Forest Bathing, to story time for littles, there’s something for every member of the family to enjoy this summer!

Go paddleboarding at Miami Whitewater Forest

Miami Whitewater Forest has it all! From scenic trails and stand-up paddleboarding to disc golf and camping, there’s more than 4,000 acres to explore. The boathouse on site offers row, pedal, motor and pontoon boat rentals, as well as kayaks, stand up paddleboards and bicycles. Bring your best friend to the largest off-leash dog park in the region with 11-acres for your pup to stretch his legs.

Cycle on the largest paved trail network and the Great Miami River Recreational Trail

The largest paved trail network in the United States starts at the Great Miami River Recreational Trail—it’s a cyclist’s dream. Wind your way through charming and historic downtowns, near museums and picnic facilities, acres of natural parkland and over gently rolling terrain.