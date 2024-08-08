Cincinnati Weekend Picks August 9-11

Embed from Getty Images

We’re in that weird extra hot zone between the end of summer and the beginning of fall. Football season is back but there are still frequent pool parties and festivals. If you can’t decide what to do with your August weekend, here are some ideas.

Voices of America Country Music Fest

Some of Nashville’s biggest stars are coming to West Chester for the ultimate four-day country music festival. Two different stages will be going at the same time to maximize music listening opportunities and to showcase more up-and-coming artists like Logan Crosby and The Castellows. For those who come to VoA to see the headliners like Sam Hunt and Keith Urban, each night at 10 p.m. one of them will take the main stage. GA tickets range from $69-$129, GA parking is $36 per individual day or $90 for all four days, and chairs are available to rent for $20. Thursday, August 8- Sunday, August 11, Voice of America Metropark, 7850 VOA Park Dr., West Chester

Aquarium After Dark

It’s time to see what our fishy friends get up to after hours. This special event starts with an ambassador animal encounter, followed by a pizza party. If you’re feeling brave, the aquarium is offering candy-coated bugs to try. You’ll get to see special presentations at the Shark Ray Bay Theater, learn about nocturnal animals, meet another ambassador animal, and go on a nighttime scavenger hunt. Don’t forget to check out the new octopus exhibit while you’re there! Tickets are $49.99 but members and passholders get a discount. Friday, August 9, 7:15-11:00 p.m., Newport Aquarium, 1 Levee Way, Newport

2024 LWS Open at Idlewild

The Official Disc Golf Pro Tour is coming to Northern Kentucky’s Idlewild disc golf course for the seventh year. Idlewild’s course is famously challenging and a favorite among PDGA golfers. Spectator tickets are available for those who wish to see the action up close, but if you can’t physically make it there will be coverage on the Disc Golf Network. Every day the women will tee off at 9:30 a.m. and then men will tee off at 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 9- Sunday, August 11, Idlewild, 5550 Idlewild Rd., Burlington

Water Lantern Festival

Mirror Lake in Eden Park will be lit up with hundreds of paper lanterns on Saturday evening. When you buy a ticket to the Water Lantern Festival ($28.33 for adults and and $13.70 for kids ages 8-14) you’ll get a lantern that you can decorate, free playing cards, conversation cards, access to vendors and food trucks, and a commemorative bag. You can release your lantern onto the water at 8:30 p.m. after a guided meditation. At the end of the night, the festival crew will retrieve them and clean the water. Saturday, August 10, 6-10 p.m., Mirror Lake, 999 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Pool Run ’24

With the grueling August heat, the only appropriate way to end a long run is to take a cold swim— and that’s exactly what this race is all about. After a 5k run around OTR, the finish line will be in Ziegler Pool. Your fully-clothed splash will be photographed, so plan a pose accordingly. After your run and jump, you can get free pizza and beer at the pool bar and stick around to swim. Registration is $35 and check-in starts at 6 p.m. by the pool. Saturday, August 10, 6-10 p.m., Zeigler Park Pool, 216 Woodward St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Opening Game

It’s football season already! Our Cincinnati Bengals will start their preseason at home facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the first time in years, Joe Burrow and the other starters will be playing in the opening game but the Bucs still have not decided whether their starters will be on the field. Tickets start at $60 and are going fast, so get one while you still can. Don’t forget to stop by Bengal Jim’s famous tailgate and wish him a merry Who Dey. Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m., Paycor Stadium, 1 Paycor Stadium, downtown

Opening Day of Cincinnati Open

The newly revamped Cincinnati Open tennis tournament is back and staying here for the foreseeable future. Tennis champions fresh off of the Olympics like Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic will be competing over the course of a week to win the coveted Rookwood Cup. Between the qualifier matches you can enjoy live music from Lagniappe, Hawthorne String Quartet, and DJ Pillo or take part in fun family activities at Kids Day. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, August 11, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Lindner Family Tennis Center, 5460 Courseview Dr., Mason

On The Rocks

Cocktail lovers of all kinds should come to MegaCorp Pavilion on Sunday for Cincinnati Magazine’s own On The Rocks event. Spirits and bourbons from distilleries both local and international will be available to sample as well as other concoctions crafted up at popup bars by some of Cincinnati’s best mixologists. Drinks as well as food from places like Newell’s Wada Ice and McHale’s Catering are all included in your ticket. There will also be mocktails and soft drinks as well as cheaper designated driver tickets available. Sunday, August 11, 2-5 p.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport