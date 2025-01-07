Goodnight Room

Photograph by Wes Battoclette

In the great green room there is a telephone, and a red balloon, and a picture of the cow jumping over the moon. This isn’t a bedtime story, it’s Blue Marble Books in Ft. Thomas. On the second floor of the children’s book shop you’ll find an interactive replica of the Great Green Room from the 1947 classic Goodnight Moon.

When the shop moved in 1991, founder Tina Moore chose the location based on this specific space. “As soon as Tina saw the Rookwood fireplace and two windows on either side, she said, ‘This looks like the room in Goodnight Moon,’ ” says general manager Caroline Stine. “It was really important to be able to create and bring to life such a popular children’s story book.”

Moon-heads will be pleased to see their favorite elements from the book—the two little kittens, the pair of mittens, the comb and the brush, and the all-important bowl of mush. Kids can grab one of the first editions or signed copies kept on the room’s shelves and cuddle up in bed with the bunny. “People will come to town for Fiona or the aquarium and stop here because we’re on lists of top places to take your kids,” says Stine. “There are other Goodnight Moon rooms in the country, but ours was the first and it’s the largest.”