Go on a Blind Date with a Band at Southgate House Revival

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Music has long been a part of my life, and in college I discovered the joy of live music. I saw The Strokes and Interpol at Bogart’s, The White Stripes at Music Hall, and some of my favorite indie bands at Southgate House. Southgate House was my favorite local venue and I was so sad when it closed in 2011.

I wasn’t sad for long—in the fall of 2012, Southgate House Revival opened at 111 E. Sixth St. in Newport in the former Grace Methodist Episcopal Church. However, because of the busyness of life as a mom to young kids, I didn’t see a show at the new location until 2026. Better late than never, right?

On May 15, I found myself with a free Friday night and desire to be part of the collective experience that is live music. And that’s when I remembered Southgate House Revival, a place that had completely fallen off my radar. Two bands were playing in the Revival Room that night—Ramblewood and Maxwell Rincón—and although I’d never heard of either, I bought a ticket, dressed up a little, and headed out for what I thought of as a blind date with a band.

Now, blind dates can be hit or miss, and not all music is for everyone. However, I tend to go into experiences with an open mind, blind dates and music included. I was definitely intrigued by the venue, a historic church which makes a memorable first impression. I have a thing for old churches and especially love when these structures are transformed into something other than what they were originally intended to be. There’s something so grounding and compelling about that, I think.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The Revival Room felt cozy and intimate, which is my favorite kind of music venue. I am not shy about standing up front, and Ramblewood’s show (billed as Lumineers-adjacent in my Instagram feed) was really lovely. And since I was standing up front, I ended up talking to the lead singer, Austin Harsh, after the set (super nice guy and band!). Next, was Maxwell Rincón. He might be one of the most underrated singers around, frankly. He’s young and has really put himself out there (check out his TikTok) to make it in the industry. His cover of Oasis’s “Don’t Look Back in Anger” (one of my favorite songs ever) hooked me and his TikTok feed is full of covers from artists I love, like the White Stripes and Ray LaMontagne. But his original music will put Rincón into the music zeitgeist—“Song For A Friend” is sublime and oh my gosh, is his voice beautiful!

I also chatted with Rincón after the show and he was so grateful for the support. He’s doing a brave thing, getting into a tough industry as a young artist, and when I admitted I’d gone into the show without knowing a thing about him, he thought that was really cool.

And you know what? It was really cool, my blind date with a band. The best experiences happen when we go in with an open heart and mind. Not only did I have a fun night and discover two artists to add to my iTunes queue, I also left with a deep respect for the creative energy that’s all around us and the moments of joy it provokes.

Blind date with a band? 10/10, highly recommend.