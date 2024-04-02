Giving Opera a New Spirit

ILLUSTRATION BY EVAN VIRRILLI

There’s perhaps no musical genre more moving than opera. Whether it’s listening to Pavarotti’s performance of “Nessun dorma” or attending New York’s Metropolitan Opera House, opera is an emotional and affective experience—if you can muster up the courage to give it a go, that is.

While the beauty of opera is celebrated by fans and audiences, the genre is also arguably music’s most intimidating. Perhaps it’s the language barrier (operas are often sung in foreign languages) or the length (operas vary in length from 90 minutes to five hours), or maybe it’s the act of simply going to the opera that proves challenging: What to wear? How to act? Whom to invite? There might be as many barriers to attending opera as there are reasons to love it.

Cincinnati Opera removes some of the roadblocks by taking the show on the road to area houses of worship with community concerts blending gospel, jazz, and classical music. Aptly named Opera Goes to Church and Opera Goes to Temple, the programs present opera artists, congregational choirs, and local musicians in 90-minute concerts that demonstrate the power of music to bring people together and create collective joy. The first shows in this year’s series are April 22 and 23 at Zion Global Ministries in West Chester.

Tracy Wilson, the Opera’s director of community engagement and education, launched the Opera Goes to Church program in 2006. “We encourage attendees to immerse themselves fully in the experience, whether that means sitting back and soaking in the music, standing up to join in the celebration, throwing their hands up in praise, or making new connections with fellow concertgoers,” she says. “The beauty of this event lies in its spontaneity. Expect the unexpected and embrace the magical moments that unfold before you.”

Getting the opera to church, however, was anything but a spontaneous process. Wilson initially envisioned a musical arts experience blending gospel, jazz, and opera at Music Hall. “After much consideration, I decided that a church setting would offer a more welcoming atmosphere for the audiences,” she says.

Wilson reached out to Dr. Robert Gazaway, minister of music at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, to propose the concept of Opera Goes to Church and to inquire about a potential partnership with his church choir. “It took some persuading,” she says, “but Dr. G eventually recognized the potential for a unique and enriching musical experience for opera enthusiasts and churchgoers alike.”

Choir secured, Wilson then contacted pianist William Menefield to bring some “serious fire” to the concert’s jazz elements. She also invited two of that summer’s Cincinnati Opera artists, tenor Vinson Cole and soprano Carmella Jones, to join the team. WLWT Channel 5 news anchor Courtis Fuller was enlisted to serve as event emcee, rounding out what she calls a veritable “dream team” of Cincinnati talent.

Almost 20 years later, this “team spirit” remains at the heart of Opera Goes to Church/Temple. “Collaboration is key,” says Wilson. “Partnering with religious institutions fosters unity and understanding among different community groups through shared musical experiences.”

As for the intersection of church music and high opera, Wilson says it’s “magical.” She explains that many opera artists got their starts singing in church and this breadth of experience sets the stage for something truly special. “Despite opera and gospel music having different cultural and historical roots, they both express the universal themes of love, faith, pain, and redemption. There’s an undeniable power and depth in the vocals of both genres that resonates deeply, whether it’s the soaring melodies of opera over an orchestra or soulful gospel music accompanied by a Hammond B3 organ.”

Zion Global Ministries has a powerhouse choir and talented ensemble of musicians, says Wilson, and they’re led by Pastor Freddie T. Piphus Jr., whose organ prowess she calls “truly remarkable.” Add in a few arias and duets performed by Cincinnati Opera artists, a dash of “soul-stirring” selections from the choir, a few mind-blowing jazz classics, and Fuller’s charismatic hosting, and you have a recipe for an unforgettable experience. “It’s a night filled with joy, inspiration, and unscripted magic,” says Wilson.

Of course, the same can be said of the Cincinnati Opera’s 2024 summer season, which opens with Mozart’s classic Don Giovanni and concludes with a world premiere opera staging of Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Oratorio.