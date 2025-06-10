Get Your Quiz On at These Free Local Trivia Nights

Collage by Brittany Dexter

Fabled Brew Works

This fantasy-themed brewery hosts trivia contests every Thursday at 7 p.m., but those seeking absolute victory should make sure to check social media for weekly hints and clues. 331 Kenton Lands Rd., Erlanger,

Nature Trivia with Ash

Every other month at Urban Artifact, you’ll find science educator and founder of Queer Birders of Cincinnati, Ash Conway, running nature-themed trivia nights. Next up is “Life Under Our Feet: Soil, Fungi, & Other Organisms” at 6 p.m. July 18. 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

Northside Yacht Club

NSYC’s beloved Trivia Tuesdays feature two games (7 and 9 p.m.) for a full night of quizzing. Topics are extremely varied, and no two games are the same—even those on the same day. 4231 Spring Grove Ave., Northside

Oakley Greens

This combination mini-golf club, sports bar, and restaurant offers game-show-style Fairway Feud trivia nights at 7 p.m. every Wednesday. 3065 Vandercar Way, Oakley

West Side Brewing

Each trivia night at this brewery has a different pop culture theme. From Friends to Golden Girls, Quizmaster Stephanie focuses on a specific topic every other Thursday at 7 p.m. 3044 Harrison Ave., Westwood