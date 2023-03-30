Get Ready for Reds Opening Day 2023

Spring has sprung, and baseball fans in Cincinnati are looking forward to the tradition that is Reds Opening Day. Here’s what you need to know before you head to the ballpark.



The 104th Opening Day Parade

Reds legends Bronson Arroyo and Danny Graves will be the two Grand Marshalls of the 104th annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. World Series-winner Arroyo is one of only two Reds pitchers to receive a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, while Graves holds the Reds’ record for all-time saves with 182. He is also the only Vietnamese-born player in MLB history. They, along with the late general manager Gabe Paul, will be inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in July. And mark your calendars for summer: fans attending the July 15 game against the Milwaukee Brewers will also have a chance to win a limited-edition Bronson Arroyo commemorative bobblehead.

The parade kicks off at Findlay Market in Over-the-Rhine at noon on Thursday and will also feature Reds alumni George Foster, Doug Flynn, Ron Oester, and Scott Williamson, as well as players from the Cincinnati Bengals, local marching bands, and creative floats. Here’s a taste of last year’s festivities.

You’ll find some of the best views of the parade from the Opening Day Party at Washington Park, where you can also get drinks from The Porch and enjoy family-friendly games and activities. Check out the Reds Community Fund Charity Block Party at The Banks to celebrate the return of baseball with local food and beverages while supporting Greater Cincinnati youth causes.

Ballpark Eats

If peanuts and Cracker Jack won’t make the cut, Great American Ball Park has plenty of new offerings from fryboxes to ice cream to burgers and gourmet hot dogs, plus food partnerships with Fifty West, E+O Kitchen, and Chick-fil-A.

You can also grab a pregame bite at The Banks, the DORA district just across the street from GABP that aims to give Memphis’ Beale Street a run for its money. The Filson is offering a special game-day menu, and fans can choose between special metts, nachos, and a chicken sandwich, among many other tasty treats. Condado Tacos is another great option for build-your-own tacos, burrito bowls, and margaritas—all the more reason to make it for happy hour. The Holy Grail is the ideal choice for those that prefer pub food and plenty of TV screens to enjoy the game. Fans of live music will love The Tin Roof, and if you’re longing for a beach vacation and massive sharable cocktails, then Fishbowl will certainly help with their delicious tropical drinks.

If you’re posting up on the other side of the river, Newport on the Levee hosts a Reds Opening Day party with free face painting, an 80-foot obstacle course, family fun with the Florence Y’alls, home run deals at participating restaurants and merchants, music from DJ Hope, and more. Nearby Dayton, Kentucky, which made Reds Opening Day an official city holiday in 2020, features some great game day bars and restaurants, too; some of our favorites are Hometown Heroes, Galactic Fried Chicken, Rose Room, and Tony’s Ole Saloon.

Game Time

First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and fans in attendance will receive a magnetic schedule while supplies last. Partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s are forecast for game time. Check out our columnist Chad Dotson’s analysis for Opening Day and beyond here. Play ball!