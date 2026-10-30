Foodie News You Can Use – October 30

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ANDREW DOENCH

Pizza Time opens at Rhinegeist OTR taproom, Jimmie Lou’s reopens in Pendleton next week, Cincinnati Internation Wine Festival hosts pop-up sale, and more.

Second Butcher and Barrel Open in O’Bryonville

Ignite Entertainment opened its second location of Butcher and Barrel at 2038 Madison Road in O’Bryonville last week. the Argentinian steakhouse took over the space from its sister restaurant, Ché when it moved back to its original location at 3009 O’Bryon Street. The new restaurant is open Tuesdays through Sundays beginning at 4 p.m. Reservations are available at TheButcherBarrel.com or through OpenTable.

Pizza Time Opens at Rhinegeist Brewery Taproom

In an effort to enhance its customer experience, Rhinegeist Brewery opened Pizza Time inside of its Over-the-Rhine taproom earlier this week. The menu features classic and specialty pizzas, a rotating selection of pizza-by-the-slice options, and a various salads and sides. The 450-foot ’80s-themed standalone pizza stall and the brewery’s new catering program are both spearheaded by Luke Anzano, a former executive chef at both Jeff Ruby’s and Boca Restaurant Group.

Jimmie Lou’s Reopens Next Week

Nolia Kitchen owner and James Beard Award nominee Jeff Harris will reopen Jimmie Lou’s next Tuesday, November 3, at 1201 Broadway St. in Pendleton. Named after his great grandmother, the New Orleans-style eatery—known for its po’boys, jambalaya, and beignets—popped out as a stall inside Oakley Kitchen Food Hall back in 2021 before closing three years later in 2024. It takes over the old Razzo space. The restaurant will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m.

CIWF Pop-Up Sale on November 6

The Cincinnati International Wine Festival (CIWF) continues its year-round programming next with a pop-up wine sale from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 6, at Freestore Foodbank (401 Rosenthal Way, Lower Price Hill). Attendees will enjoy bites prepared by Cincinnati Cooks and take home a mystery six pack of wines. Tickets are $75 plus tax. The 36th annual festival returns to downtown Cincinnati to the First Financial Center March 4-6, 2027. Tickets go on sale on November 27 at winefestival.com.

Sam Adams Hosts Anniversary Party on November 13 and 14

Sam Adams will celebrate eight years in Over-the-Rhine with a weekend-long anniversary celebration on Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14, at its taproom (1727 Logan Street). The party will feature live music, special beer releases, and the opportunity to try pours of three Utopias vintages: 2025, 2023 and 2021. Get tickets for Utopias pours are available here.

Firefighter Cook-Off on November 14

The Cincinnati Fire Museum hosts its annual Firefighter Cook-Off from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 315 West Court Street in downtown Cincinnati. Attendees will get to sample the participating firefighters’ dishes and vote for their favorites while enjoying beer and wine, live music, and bidding on raffle prizes donated by local businesses and attractions, including Rhinegeist Brewery, Court Street Kitchen, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Cincinnati Zoo. Tickets are $50-$130 per person.

National Holiday-Themed Bar Events Kick Off Next Month

Miracle, the annual Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up event, and Sippin’ Santa, Miracle Cocktails Inc.’s tropical Christmas cocktail pop-up, hit the Queen City next month. Miracle has two locations this year—Overlook Lodge in Pleasant Ridge and Galaxie in Covington—while Sippin’ Santa sets up shop at Dice on Draft in Covington and Tiki Tiki Bang Bang in Walnut Hills. Visit www.miraclepopup.com and www.sippinsantapopup.com for dates and pricing.