Foodie News You Can Use

Local eateries recognized in Wine Spectator’s restaurant awards, Proud Hound’s renovation complete, Crown Restaurant Group’s Latin-inspired concept reopens in Pendleton, and more.

Local Eateries Recognized in Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards

Ten restaurants, including Subito, Al-Posto Ristorante, and Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, have received the Award of Excellence in Wine Spectator’s 2025 Restaurant Awards for their wine programs. The award goes to restaurants “whose wine lists feature a well-chosen selection of quality producers, thoughtfully paired to complement the menu in both price and style.” Three additional restaurants—The Precinct, Alfio’s Buon Cibo, and Jeff Ruby’s Carlo & Johnny—placed in the Best of Award of Excellence category, “destinations for serious wine lovers, showing a deep commitment to wine, both in the cellar and through their service team.”

Proud Hound Renovation Complete

Breakfast spot favorite Proud Hound Coffee unveils the renovation of its Silverton location with a new menu today, June 27. The reopening celebration runs all day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. “After months of construction and lots of headaches we can officially say our NEW expansion has completed!” the owner said in a post on Instagram. “We will be debuting a brand new menu alongside our new kitchen, so please come hungry!” The project includes a new kitchen.

Cantina Reopens in Pendleton

Crown Restaurant Group reopened its Latina-inspired concept in Pendleton this week, changing its name in the process. Crown Cantina, now known as Cantina, took for the former Nation Kitchen & Bar space at 1200 Broadway Street in Pendleton. It opened for dinner on June 26, its larger space allowing the restaurant group to double the number of customers the eatery can host compared to the old location downtown. As a result, the restaurant has expanded its hours and added a brunch menu.

Atwood Oyster House Launches Summer Menu

This week, Atwood Oyster House in Over-the-Rhine launched its summer menu, which showcases a mix of fine dining and casual options. Patrons can now order entrées like fish en croute with sweet peas and leeks wrapped in pastry, and potato mille-feuille served with vin de blanc and smoked trout roe as well as a customizable seafood tower with items such as Argentine red shrimp with cocktail sauce, petite smoked fish rillette, and tuna crudo with daikon and cucumber-shiso popping boba. Atwood is also offering new summer drinks, including the Gincinnatian (hibiscus gin, ginger liqueur, and ginger beer), the Salt & Vinegar martini (infused with salt and vinegar chips) and the Oh, Whale (tiki blue drink built in the style of a margarita that uses falernum and blue curacao).

Braille Ale Available Now at West Side Brewing

The Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and West Side Brewing launched its sixth annual Braille Ale, the limited-edition Raspberry Gose (a light sour ale complimented by coriander and raspberry flavors), on June 26. The beer can was one of the first in the country to include braille for those who are visually impaired and won a “Platinum Crushie” for Best Can Design in the 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards. A portion of all sales of four-packs and on tap at West Side Brewing in Westwood will go to CABVI’s services to help individuals adapting to vision loss.

New Owner Officially Takes Over at Sundry and Vice

Mary Barnett has taken the reins at Sundry and Vice’s Over-the-Rhine and Indianapolis locations. The sale took place last November but the former regional manager spent the last six months getting her feet under her before Stuart King stepped away. “Mary has been part of the Sundry family for years, having worked behind the bar at our Indianapolis location,” King wrote in an Instagram post. “Now, she’s here in Cincinnati, bringing her passion, vision, and deep love for this space to ensure that Sundry and Vice continues to be the warm, welcoming, and innovative cocktail bar you’ve always known and loved. With this transition comes a renewed energy—one that honors our roots while embracing fresh ideas, bold flavors, and a commitment to pushing creative boundaries.”

Camp Washington Dive Purchased by Uncle Leo’s Owner

Uncle Leo’s owner Leroy Ansley has added another spot to his dive collection with the recent purchase of JD’s Honky Tonk in Camp Washington. The bar, located at 2406 Spring Grove Avenue, will now go by the name Cousin Jeffrey’s Honky Tonk, a nod to the beer and a shot special at Uncle Leo’s known as the Cousin Jeffrey. With a full kitchen, Ansley plans to create a new menu specific to the Camp Washington bar.

“Taste of Tibet” Event

Gaden Samdrupling Buddhist Monastery is hosting the “Taste of Tibet” culinary experience at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 12. Participants can enjoy a buffet-style meal of traditional Tibetan cuisine prepared by monks. Featured dishes include momos, pingsha, and alu khatsa. Admission is $15 per person ($12 for seniors and students).