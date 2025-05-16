Foodie News You Can Use

Gold Star offers $5.14 cheese coney deal, American Light Tailgate Party at Samuel Adams taproom, SERVATii celebrates World Baking Day, and more.

Gold Star Cheese Coney Deal

Gold Star is celebrating baseball season by offering two cheese coneys for $5.14. This limited-time deal is available at all locations through Wednesday, May 28.

American Light Tailgate Party

Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom is hosting the American Light Tailgate Party from 3 to 6 p.m. today, May 16, before the Zac Brown concert at TQL Stadium. Participants can get 22-ounce American Light pours with American Light wings for $15. The taproom is located at 1727 Logan Street in Over-the-Rhine.

Celebrate World Baking Day at SERVATii

On Saturday, May 17, SERVATii customers will receive a free specialty loaf of bread when they purchase any loaf of bread in honor of World Baking Day. The offer includes the chain’s brand-new, limited-time specialty breads: Shepherd’s Multigrain, Roasted Garlic and Peppercorn, Blueberry Pecan, and Asiago Semolina.

“Steak to the Lake” Meal Kits

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment’s “Steak to the Lake” meal kits are returning for another summer, beginning Monday, May 19, through Monday, Sept. 1. Each kit includes:

Two 8-ounce filets

Two 14-ounce strips

Four 8-ounce burger patties

Four brioche buns

Four American cheese slices

One 6-ounce can of Caruso’s Italian Giardiniera

Two twice-baked potatoes (four halves)

One ounce of bacon bits

Two Jeff Ruby’s mac & cheese

Two 2-ounce Jeff Ruby’s seasoning

The kits, which cost $235, come in a Jeff Ruby’s-branded insulated bag packed with ice packs for freshness and convenient transportation. Place your order at www.jeffruby.com/online-ordering

Carl’s Deli Opens at Findlay Market

Popular Hyde Park deli Carl’s Deli opened its second location at Findlay Market last weekend. The event included a ribbon cutting, remarks, live music, and freebies for the first 100 guests. “We are beyond grateful for the opportunity to open our second Carl’s Deli location at the historic Findlay Market,” owners Sydney Turnbull and Cameron Kurz posted on the deli’s Instagram account. “It’s an incredible honor to become part of such a cherished Cincinnati tradition. We’re so excited to connect with the community, collaborate with fellow merchants, and be a part of the vibrant neighborhood that makes Findlay Market so special.”

Café Continuum Opens in Over-the-Rhine

Cafe Continuum, the sister retail space of OTR lifestyle boutique/gallery Continuum, held its soft launch last weekend. Biggest heart-filled and scatterbrained thank you to all who contributed to the making of @cafecontinuum,” owner Ericka Leighton posted on Instagram on May 9. “It’s something I’m deeply grateful to be able to participate in and share. Cheers to many more uplifting, joyous moments to come.”

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Opens in Liberty Township

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill opened in Liberty Township last week. The restaurant, known for hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood cooked over an open flame, is located at 7685 Blake Street in front of Liberty Center. This is the company’s second location in Greater Cincinnati.

First Summer Bonus Flavor Released at Graeter’s

The first bonus ice cream flavor of the summer from Graeter’s is Cinnamon Sticky Bun, which features a rich cinnamon base, swirled with brown sugar, sticky bun dough pieces, and crunchy toffee pieces. This new flavor is available at Graeter’s shops by the scoop and in pints.