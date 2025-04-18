Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPHY PROVIDED BY GRAETER'S

Graeter’s and New Riff’s ice cream collab, Rhinegeist among top craft breweries in U.S., Rooted Juicery returning to OTR, and more.

Graeter’s-New Riff Ice Cream Collab

Last week, Graeter’s Ice Cream and New Riff Distilling released their first ice cream/bourbon collaboration: Graeter’s Bourbon Ball Ice Cream. The flavor—ice cream infused with New Riff’s single-barrel bourbon and mixed with whiskey-glazed pecans and dark chocolate chips—will replace Graeter’s Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan. The new flavor is available at the distillery’s gift shop in and at all Graeter’s scoop shops. You can also find it in Meijer, Jungle Jim’s, and Dorothy Lane Market stores.

Rhinegeist Among Nation’s Top Craft Breweries

Rhinegeist Brewery ranks 16th among the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., according to annual production report by The Brewers Association, the trade association representing small and independent American craft brewers. “We just saw the latest @brewersassoc report, and we gotta say: we are humbled and honored!” the brewery posted on its Instagram account earlier this week. “Sixteenth overall craft brewery by volume and number ONE in Ohio! We couldn’t have done it without all of the Rhinegeist fans out there—THANK YOU for choosing us!”

Cookies & Cream Stout at Fabled Brew Works

Fabled Brew Works in Erlanger is partnering with the Crestview Hills Cold Stone Creamery to offer a limited-edition Cookies & Cream stout at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 19 (bottles will be released at 10:30 a.m. but the doors open at 8 a.m.). Only one bottle per person will be available for purchase. EJ’s Southern Fixins of Taylor Mill will be on hand to serve food and beer floats of Buttered Beer Brown Ale and Butter Pecan Ice Cream will be available all day in the tap room.

New Italian Eatery Coming to Covington

Alfio Gulisano, the chef behind Alfio’s Buon Cibo in Hyde Park, recently announced that he’s opening a new restaurant in Covington. Noche is scheduled to open this June at 703 Madison Ave. in the old Rich’s Proper space. The eatery will seat 70 and its menu will feature Argentinian takes on classic Italian dishes, a reflection of Gulisano’s Italian-Argentine heritage.

Cutting the Big Cheese at Jungle Jim’s

On April 24, Jungle Jim’s International Market’s Cheese Department at the Fairfield store will cut into its 800-pound pillar of provolone. Starting at 10 a.m., customers will be able to purchase a piece of this year’s “big cheese” and watch the new pillar go up.

Rooted Juicery Returning to OTR

Rooted Juicery, a “plant-based juice bar and kitchen offering a variety of vegan foods, cold-pressed juices, and a carefully curated retail collection,” is scheduled to open at 1218 Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine late next month. Last February, the business was acquired by Aaron Kull, who moved into entrepreneurship after 15 years in healthcare and technology. Megan Tysoe opened the original Oakley location in 2015, followed by locations in downtown, Mariemont, and Findlay Market, but following the COVID-19 pandemic, only the Oakley store remained. Kull wants to re-establish the brand across parts of the Queen City. “Cold-pressed juice and a natural and plant-based diet can be an incredible source of nutrition and a key factor in overall wellness,” he said in a press release. “Moving into OTR allows us to become part of the downtown ecosystem, expands our footprint, and allows us to serve more of Cincinnati.”