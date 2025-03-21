Foodie News You Can Use

New rooftop bar at Hotel Celare, Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving, Shake Shack to open second location, and more.

New Rooftop Bar at Hotel Celare

The Vick, the new rooftop bar at Hotel Celare (across the street from the University of Cincinnati), recently opened its doors. The menu features Bourbon Trail-inspired cocktails and seasonal bites like duck rillettes and yellowtail crudo. 310 Straight St., University Heights, (513) 930-6580

Jersey Mike’s Annual Day of Giving

On Wednesday, March 26, 31 Jersey Mike’s locations in Greater Cincinnati will donate all sales to Loveland’s CancerFree KIDS as part of the sub chain’s nationwide 15th Annual Day of Giving. During the Month of Giving, the company hopes to surpass its $25 million fundraising total from last year, which supported more than 200 local charities across the country.

Shake Shack to Open Second Tri-State Location

Fast food favorite Shake Shake will open its second Greater Cincinnati location near the University of Cincinnati on Wednesday, March 26. The restaurant, known for its milkshakes and hamburgers, will be located at 249 Calhoun Street, in the U-Square @ the Loop development.

Distinguished & Distilled Event at The Manor House

Cincinnati Cancer Advisors will host its inaugural Distinguished & Distilled event at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, at The Manor House in Mason. The fund-raiser will feature curated cocktails, wine tastings, and three-course gourmet meal. Tickets starts at $175 per person. 7440 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, (513) 459-0177

The Prisoner Wine Dinner

McCormick & Schmick’s is partnering with The Prisoner Wine Company to host a five-course dinner at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 3. The courses will include ahi tuna poke, burrata gnocchi, and black pepper seared New York strip paired with wines from the St. Helena, California–based company. Tickets are $150 per person. 21 E. Fifth St., downtown, (513) 721-9339

Alton Brown Coming to Town

Television personality and author Alton Brown will be at the Taft Theatre on Thursday, April 17, as part of his final national theater tour. “Alton Brown Live: Last Bite” supports his 10th book, a collection of essays and ruminations titled Food for Thought, which was released last month. Tickets start at $46.50. 317 E. Fifth St., downtown, (513) 232-6220