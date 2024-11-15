Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY SIPPIN' SANTA

Allez Bakery opens for dinner service this weekend, holiday sip-and-shop event at Piazza Discepoli tonight, Sippin’ Santa opens at Tiki Tiki Bang Bang next week, and more.

OTR Bakery Opens for Dinner Service

Allez Bakery in Over-the-Rhine starts its long-awaited dinner service this weekend (tonight and tomorrow, November 15 & 16). “At some point, the training wheels do in fact come off,” the bakery said in an Instagram post earlier this week. “Because we crashed and they flew off or because we oh so gently took them off and were fully prepared; you be the judge.” Dinner will be served until 9 p.m. on both days and will feature dishes like garlic sausage with pomme puree and mustard jus, and local mushroom ragout with polenta and walnut persillade.

Holiday Sip-and-Shop Event in Madeira

Piazza Discepoli Wine & Food is hosting a holiday sip-and-shop event from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight, November 15. There will be a selection of wines from around the shop as well as holiday treats. Missie Myers of Scatter Joy Gifts & Goods will also be on hand to personalize gift items, including burlap and leather wine bags, reusable wine stoppers, wine keys, and leather coasters. Tickets are $30 each. 7754 Camargo Rd., Madeira, (513) 561-6956, piazzadiscepoli.com

Sippin’ Santa Opens Next Week

Sippin’ Santa, the annual holiday cocktail pop-up, lands at Tiki Tiki Bang Bang in Walnut Hills, starting Tuesday, November 19. The event features over-the-top decor and 11 festive cocktails in signature holiday glassware, including the Tom and Sherry (sherry, cream, coconut milk, almond liqueur, and saffron bitters) and the Choquito (Jamaican and Puerto Rican rums, lime, coconut, crème de cacao, and mole bitters). The event runs through February 1, 2025. 965 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills, (513) 559-9500, bangbangtiki.com

Findlay Market Shopping App

If you want to pre-order your turkey, pies, and sides from Findlay Market, you have until Thursday, November 21, to do so through the market’s shopping app. Shop for all your Thanksgiving dinner essentials from Findlay Market vendors online and have your order delivered. For details on ordering for the holidays, check out the market’s FAQ page.

Friends-Giving Wine Tasting

Wine Not Wine Bar in Symmes Township—which was included in our story on newer wine bars in the October 2024 issue—is hosting a Friends-giving wine tasting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27. The event will feature specialty wines and live music. Tickets are $25 each. 12090 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township, (513) 582-8687