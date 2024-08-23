Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPH BY HATSUE

New dining concept coming to Covington, new brewpub underway in OTR, Octoberfest kickoff party at Sam Adams, and more.

New Dining Concept Coming to Covington

Billy Grise, formerly of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, and Mitch Arens, founder of the private chef company Southernly, are teaming up to launch a new dining concept this fall at the corner of Fifth and Madison in Covington. The restaurant’s focus hasn’t been announced yet but a name and design identity are currently in development.

New Brewpub Underway in OTR

Mellotone Beer Project will launch in the former Taft Ale House space on Race Street in mid-October. Named after a Duke Ellington album, the brewpub will focus on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Former Rhinegeist exec Dennis Kramer-Wine and Alexandra Nowell, founding brewmaster at Three Weavers in Los Angeles, began working on the concept in 2022 when Nowell moved to the area. Mellotone will open in time for a special art installation for BLINK, with a grand opening set for some time in November. 1429 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, mellotonebeer.com

Octoberfest Kickoff Party at Sam Adams

The Samuel Adams Taproom is kicking off Octoberfest season on Saturday, August 24, from noon to 6 p.m. with brats, live music, and stein hoisting strength contests. The event will also include the release of Passt Zu Schnitzel, a special collaboration with Third Eye Brewing. 1727 Logan St., Over-the-Rhine, samueladams.com

Fifty West Opens Third Location

Fifty West Brewing Company celebrates the grand opening of its third location in Mason on Saturday, August 24. The venue is as part of District at Deerfield, a 28-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Mason Montgomery Road and Parkway Drive. Festivities include a ribbon cutting (at 11 a.m.), live music, face painting, and burger happy hour. 5224 District Park Dr., Mason, (513) 834-8789, fiftywestbrew.com/deerfield

Two Local Pizza Spots Make Yelp List

Il Gusto Pizza & Pasta in Deer Park and Two Cities Pizza Company in Mason recently made Yelp’s “Top 100 Pizza Spots in the Midwest 2024” list. The website ranked the pizza joints based on several factors, including relevant keyword searches, review ratings, and total volume.

Sudova Opens Next Week

Part of Sarah Dworak’s Selo Hospitality Group (owner of Wodka Bar and Babushka Pierogi), eastern European–focused restaurant Sudova is hosting its grand opening on Thursday, August 29. The menu will offer modern takes on classic Eastern European dishes, like rye pelmeni with salt cod and potato brandade, and hand-formed varenyky stuffed with house-made tvorog and crispy pork belly. The eatery will feature a gated courtyard for al fresco dining, interior skylights, and a fully retractable garage door. 22 W. Court St., downtown, (513) 407-7974, sudovaoncourt.com

Fountain District Launch Party

The launch party for the new Fountain District will take place over Labor Day weekend. This designation was “created in an effort to support and promote the businesses within the district’s footprint.” To celebrate, downtown businesses in the district, like Baru, Bru Burger Bar, and Via Vite, will offer special discounts on purchases from Thursday, August 29, and Monday, September 2.

Mamma Mia!-Themed Dinner at The Lempicka

The Lempicka by Jeff Ruby will host its “Broadway Bites” experience on Tuesday, September 3, and Sunday, September 15, to coincide with Broadway Across Cincinnati’s production of Mamma Mia! For $100 each, guests will be treated to a by-the-bite dinner inspired by the musical, featuring Mediterranean dishes and some Jeff Ruby’s classics. 700 Walnut St., downtown, jeffruby.com/the-lempicka-event-center