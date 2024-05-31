Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF SAFI

Safi opens, new food festival at Kings Island, rosé wine pop-up at Ziegler Park, and more.

Bar Opens Near Ziegler Park

New dive bar Ziggy’s opened adjacent to Ziegler Park over Memorial Day weekend, taking the place of defunct taco joint Yoli’s Pool House. The bar, located at 213 Woodward Street in Over-the-Rhine, is currently a beverage-only concept but customers can bring food in from neighboring restaurants.

Burgers & Brews Returns to Lake Isabella

Starting tonight, May 31, you can grill out with burgers, hot dogs, and drinks on the deck of Lake Isabella’s Boathouse during Burgers & Brews. The free monthly event features live music by local musicians, including the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra, singer/songwriter Jonathan Cody White, and a folk singer Katie Pritchard.

Safi Opens This Weekend

After closing Salazar in Over-the-Rhine six months ago, Chef Jose Salazar is opening Safi in the same space tomorrow, June 1. The concept, which came from Salazar and his wife, Ann, traveling to Morocco last year, features Moroccan-focused small plates and a mostly Mediterranean wine list.

New Food Festival at Kings Island

Beginning June 7, friends and family can enjoy the new Food & Wine Festival at Kings Island. The event features an assortment of wines from around the world as well as charcuterie boards, flights of spreads (such as pimento cheese and whipped herb goat cheese), and fondue. Admission is included with a ticket to the amusement park.

Rosé Wine Pop-Up

National Rosé Day is June 8 and the Black Wine Fest is partnering with Ziegler Park for a rosé wine pop-up. Attendees can enjoy picnic vibes, adult games, food trucks, and samples of more than 20 wine brands while listening to the sounds of DJ Vader. The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. and tickets are $65 each. A percentage of ticket sales will go to The Grapevine Foundation, which provides mental health resources to individuals working in the hospitality/service space.

Taste of the Levee

To showcase its growing restaurant lineup, Newport on the Levee will host “Taste of the Levee” on June 9. The event takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Levee and tickets at $60 each, which includes a complimentary glass of champagne, a complimentary bite per participating restaurant, live music and entertainment.

New Pizza Spot Coming to Northern Kentucky

This week, Mike Dew—long-time partner in the Lang Thang Group—announced that his newest project, Wayfarer Tavern, will open in Dayton, Kentucky, later this summer. Dew has been holding pop-up sales since January, familiarizing foodies with its part–East Coast, part–Detroit style hybrid pizza, so the pizza joint’s more permanent brick-and-mortar move doesn’t come as a surprise to his followers.

Eastern European Food on Court Street Plaza

This summer, the eastern European–focused restaurant Sudova will open at 22 W. Court Street. Part of Sarah Dworak’s Selo Hospitality Group, the eatery “represents the next chapter in Sarah’s exploration of her family’s Ukrainian roots and her profound passion for Eastern European food and culture.” (“Sudova” translates to “judicial” in Ukrainian.)