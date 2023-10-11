Five Thoughts on FC Cincinnati with One Regular Season Match Left

FC Cincinnati dispatched Inter Miami 1-0 in soggy South Florida on Saturday evening. The Orange and Blue have the weekend off—though a handful of players will be on international duty—before its final regular season match October 21 vs. visiting Atlanta.

Here are five thoughts on FC Cincinnati, which sits just two points away from 70 for the season, a total only three teams in MLS history have reached.

FC Cincinnati excised Inter Miami from its list of possible playoff opponents Saturday night, in spite of one of its dimmer first half showings of the season. Lionel Messi was in Miami’s matchday squad for the first time in two and a half weeks but started on the bench. Despite the G.O.A.T.’s (temporary) absence, FCC were ghastly in the opening 45 minutes, with all three levels (attack, midfield, back line) disconnected.

Aaron Boupendza’s introduction for Sergio Santos to begin the second half, as well as Miami’s press leaking gas as the match wore on, contributed to a reversal in FC Cincinnati’s fortunes. After Miami struck the woodwork three times in the first half alone, the visitors found the post twice before Alvaro Barreal slotted home a saved Yuya Kubo strike in the 78th minute. Messi entered the match in the 55th minute but didn’t look close to 100 percent.

Cincinnati’s list of potential postseason foes in a best-of-3 round one series that could begin as early as October 28 is down to five squads: Montreal, New York Red Bulls, Chicago, Charlotte, and New York City FC.

Revenge was best-served sloppy and rainy against Miami, which rallied from a 2-0 deficit to outlast FC Cincinnati in penalty kicks in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals in August. Given results from around the league, the Herons knew at halftime that they’d likely be eliminated without a victory. Still, the hosts slogged through their final meaningful minutes of the season like a squad that’s had a match every four and a half days since July 21.

The first half was a bit worrying given the (understandably) uneven display in a midweek 2-1 loss at TQL Stadium to New York Red Bulls. Head coach Pat Noonan put forth a rotated first choice XI, with seven players I would deem to be playoff starters either sitting out completely or starting on the bench. A distracted showing was to be expected after the Supporters’ Shield-clinching triumph in Toronto on September 30 and the subsequent public celebration following the Red Bulls match.

Again, FC Cincinnati is off until October 21, which is both a good thing and a bad thing. A handful of sometimes-starters or rotation players who recently came off injury could really use the minutes. If I’m Noonan, I’m not thrilled about my team playing only one more match before the start of the postseason. On the other hand, FCC just played three times in eight days, and some of the regulars with A) many miles on their tires and/or B) battling injuries (Lucho Acosta’s heel has been nagging him for weeks) could use the rest before what they hope will be a playoff run into December. The MLS Cup final is scheduled for December 9.

Three FCC players were called up to their national teams to take part in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying this week and next. Defenders Yerson Mosquera and Santiago Arias will play for the Colombian national team against Uruguay and Ecuador. Midfielder Junior Moreno is scheduled to suit up for Venezuela against Brazil and Chile.

Ian Murphy has quietly usurped Nick Hagglund as the third starting center back in recent weeks. Hagglund has years of experience and is the better player in the air, but Murphy has blossomed into a calming presence on the ball and is a more reliable and confident passer. Come the first playoff match, expect the starting center backs to be (left to right) Murphy, Matt Miazga, and Mosquera.

The regular season final against Atlanta contains zero postseason implications for the Supporters’ Shield victors. As for the Five Stripes, they have clinched a first round matchup as either the No. 5, No. 6, or No. 7 seed. Atlanta’s fate will depend on its result vs. FC Cincinnati, as well as other Decision Day contests. All Eastern Conference Decision Day tilts will begin concurrently at 6 p.m.

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at @GrantFreking.