Five OTR Vintage Shops To Vamp Up Your Wardrobe

Whether you’re just getting into eco-friendly fashion or are a seasoned antique hunter, Over-The-Rhine is a hot spot to shop vintage. These five shops—all within walking distance of each other—offer something for every T-shirt collector and fashionista looking to stand out from the fast fashion crowd.

The Daily Vintage

The Daily Vintage, a 2021 Best of the City pick, is aptly named—the steady influx of inventory means you could leave with a new, one-of-a-kind piece every day. From chunky ‘60s hoops and Y2K Victoria’s Secret slip dresses to Levi’s and Cincinnati t-shirts, this two-room shop is a retro heaven. Check their Instagram to get a jump on pre-loved gems as they hit the racks.

1810 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, @thedailyvintagecincy on Instagram

BQuirkie

If you want to build a wardrobe Rachel Green would envy, look no further than BQuirkie. This shop is a goldmine of feminine 1990s and early 2000s pieces that owner Isabella Kouns sources from around the globe—New York, France, Italy, Belgium, and beyond. “My employee and I travel everywhere for our inventory,” said Kouns. “I’d love to turn our store into kind of an international vintage hub.”

20 W Elder St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, @shopbquirkie on Instagram and TikTok

Earth House Shop

Earth House Shop opened its doors just last year and boasts a packed calendar of clothing swaps, Sip & Shop art shows, aromatherapy workshops, and collaborations with local businesses that make shopping vintage an act of community engagement. In addition to clothing, owner Emily Bensman sources hand-made jewelry and natural, zero-waste self-care products so customers can connect with the earth, and each other.

1821 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, @earthhouseshop on Instagram

Mannequin Boutique

Walking into Mannequin Boutique feels like entering your (very stylish) grandmother’s closet. Its selection of midcentury chic accessories is unmatched: Italian leather belts and vintage designer shoes and purses dominate the store’s center aisle, while eclectic jewels and pearls sparkle from a display up front. Even better, 100% of proceeds from your purchase benefit local charities, so you can shop guilt-free.

1311 Main St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, @mannequin_otr on Instagram

Rad OTR

Rad OTR offers a respectable array of clothing, but this shop’s collectables are where it shines. VHS tapes line one shelf next to an old square TV. Rare comics and commemorative basketball stadium cups live in a glass case by the register. Colorful Nikes hang from the ceiling by their laces. Manager Jackson Clug says the décor is meant to mimic a teenager’s bedroom, and the ‘90s nostalgia is half the fun.

1315 Main St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, @rad.otr on Instagram