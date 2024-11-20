Five Offseason Questions About FC Cincinnati

Rarely are drama-free Supporters’ Shield-winning MLS seasons followed up with anything resembling a sequel, and 2024 certainly fit that reality for FC Cincinnati. Still, the progression of the club in three seasons under the Pat Noonan/Chris Albright partnership is remarkable compared to its repulsive early MLS days. Here are the points per game totals for FCC’s first three MLS seasons (2019-21): 0.71, 0.70, and 0.59. From 2022-24, those averages increased to 1.44, 2.03, and 1.74.

Over these part three campaigns, the club won its first trophy (last year’s Supporters’ Shield); reached the U.S. Open Cup semifinals; qualified for and won its initial playoff match (on the road); produced the league MVP; and nearly set MLS records for both homefield and road season-long excellence. Ownership wants to spend and is committed to a winner. The final few months of 2024 were a bummer, but the future remains bright.

2024 season highlights

The seven-match league winning streak in the spring.

An emphatic 2-1 Hell Is Real victory in mid-May that snapped Columbus’ 27-match home win streak.

A Hulk-smashing of Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami 6-1 in early July.

2024 season lowlights

Everything Aaron Boupendza.

Matt Miazga’s season-ending knee injury on June 15, a blow from which FCC never recovered.

The second half of the season, which featured a three-match losing skid, a four-game losing streak, and sad boy vibes.

Now, on to five offseason questions to ponder as you count down the days to the start of 2025 preseason training.

Is Lucho Acosta really about to bounce up out of here?

As I hinted at last week, the stunning part of FC Cincinnati’s season-ending loss to New York City FC wasn’t the defeat itself, but the post-match quotes from the captain. Acosta spoke about the club in the past tense and also admitted he might be speaking out of frustration immediately after the playoff elimination. I’m sure he was just caught up in the moment.

Days later, the Argentine did not participate in his scheduled session with local media, but the reigning MVP find time for ESPN Argentina (caveat: we don’t know when the interview was recorded) to relay his dream of suiting up for Boca Juniors, one of Argentina’s legendary clubs, after completing “a cycle” in Cincinnati.

It’s worth noting that unless Acosta goes full scorched Earth a la Jimmy Butler, the 30-year-old retains little leverage over FC Cincinnati. He’s under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, and despite a second-half slump—he netted 10 combined goals plus assists since the start of July, numbers below his lofty standards—he still logged 33 goal contributions in league play, the same as his 2023 MVP season.

The dude can still ball, and FCC will look to recoup Acosta’s considerable value in any potential transfer. Stay tuned on this one.

Is Acosta’s replacement already on the roster?

Losing Acosta would necessitate an adjustment of the team’s style of play and structure, which has been fashioned around his considerable creative gifts since Noonan took over. Could Luca Orellano—reportedly purchased for $3 million from his parent club in Brazil—step in immediately as the team’s new No. 10?

The 24-year-old spent the last month of the season at forward instead of wingback, but he’d often nestle into the center of the pitch when Acosta drifted to his preferred perch on the left wing. Much like Acosta, Orellano (17 goal contributions in 2024) is outstanding in manufacturing shots for himself and teammates through his superb one-on-one skills. The two mostly split free kick duties once Orellano’s season took off in the spring, too.

Whether Orellano can sniff Acosta’s talent for progressive passing—Acosta’s true separating skill—would be fun to watch, but a risky bet for Albright to make. My gut believes Albright seeks external help to replace Acosta if that’s what it comes to.

Who is Kevin Denkey, FC Cincinnati’s splash striker signing?

Ownership apparently isn’t fretting about how the $7 million it spent on Boupendza was figuratively lit on fire. Otherwise, FC Cincinnati would not have agreed to a league-record transfer for 23-year-old striker Kevin Denkey, the reigning top scorer in Belgium’s first division.

Denkey is power personified, a big-bodied striker who appears to dominate the penalty area. He doesn’t dish many helpers—just one assist over his past 41 matches —and fails to impact the attack outside of the box with his dribble, so he’ll require service. But as long as the big man is fed—not a given if Acosta leaves town—15-20 goals shouldn’t be an issue. Denkey buried 23 goals in 28 league matches in 2023-24.

Operating without the services of Brenner and Brandon Vazquez for the first time since 2020, FC Cincinnati was a mess at striker. Boupendza went from unplayable to unrosterable. Yuya Kubo (10 goals) was immense early but tallied just one goal over the season’s last three months. Free agent signing Corey Baird never fit in and was a backup wingback by season’s end. Kevin Kelsy chipped in with six goals, but the club can’t rely on a 20-year-old who struggles with consistency in the midst of this contention window. Sergio Santos is a third or fourth-string striker at best. Nicholas Gioacchini’s finishing hasn’t been the same since he left St. Louis after the 2023 season.

Can Albright find another midfielder to ease the burden on Pavel Bucha and Obinna Nwobodo?

Central midfielder Pavel Bucha paced FC Cincinnati and was among the non-goalkeeper league leaders in minutes played in 2024. He registered nearly 3,000 minutes in all competitions, and that was after playing more than 1,100 minutes for his Czech team prior to moving to Cincinnati. His wheels need more in-season rest.

Defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo, annually among team leaders in minutes played, led the squad in tackles plus interceptions for the third successive season. He missed time with a leg injury at the start of the season and played through an ankle injury to finish 2024. He also needs more in-season rest. Nwobodo’s designated player contract is up, though the Garys retain a team option for 2025.

Provided both players return, FCC requires another set of pistons for its midfield engine room. Kubo can play across the midfield and remains the best deputy for Nwobodo at defensive midfield, but the Japanese international’s versatility makes him more useful as an option across the pitch—basically anywhere but center back and goalkeeper.

Another option could be to shift left wingback Yamil Asad—a midfielder by trade prior to signing for FCC in late March—into midfield more often. An outside acquisition also depends on available funds after the purchase of Denkey or another striker, a (possible) Acosta replacement, whether Miles Robinson returns, etc.

Will a normal offseason provide a needed reset?

The Garys will enjoy an additional month off prior to the 2025 season after having just 52 days between the 2023 East Final and their first training session of 2024. (Hat tip to The Enquirer’s Pat Brennan for pointing out this change.) After playing 90-plus games in 2023 and 2024 combined, players, coaches, staff members, and everyone else could likely use some extra time away from each other—let alone a physical, emotional, and mental respite from the grind of a 10-month season.

All of that should pay dividends in 2025, as should full preseasons for summer center back additions Chidozie Awaziem and Teenage Hadebe. Fellow center backs Matt Miazga and Nick Hagglund are on track to be ready either at the start of or early in the 2025 season from their respective injuries. Hagglund is out of contract, but indications are that he’ll return for a seventh season with his hometown club.

In his letter to club supporters, majority owner Carl Lindner III vowed to “keep pursuing bold ambitions.” That sentiment will be music to Orange and Blue ears, though after a season marked by turmoil FC Cincinnati fans are hoping for 2023 vibes in 2025.