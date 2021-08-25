Five Mobile Bars to Choose From for Your Next Party

Luxury mobile bars are all the rage these days. Take your pick of these traveling booze slingers sloshing their way around the Queen City.

THE MERRY MARE

Photograph courtesy The Merry Mare

Entrepreneurs Emma Jones, Tracy Tekulve, and Melissa Gerth converted an old horse trailer into a luxury mobile bar from which they serve cocktails for special occasions. They offer signature drinks blended with fresh botanicals.

POP! MOBILE BAR

Daveed’s Catering & Culinary Kitchen’s repurposed Burro camper is available for beverage and bar service at any type of party. Daveed’s also offers the Coco Champagne cart, which can serve Champagne, beer, wine, and coffee.

FOXTAILS

Photograph courtesy Foxtails

Owner Erin Fox serves pre-batched specialty craft cocktails out of a refurbished 1962 Airstream at pop-ups and private events. You can also book a “Foxtender” (a Foxtails bartender) through the business’s in-home services.

MAY BELLS MOBILE BAR

Part of the “garden to glass” movement, Meggie Wainscott Martin and her team grow as many of their own ingredients as they can on a farm in Boone County and then sling their specialty mocktails and cocktails out of a 1968 Scotty Serro camper.

CLEMENTINE CARAVAN

Photograph courtesy Clementine Caravan

Owner Amanda Nelson serves drinks out of a renovated camper. Specializing primarily in wedding receptions, she’ll prepare two signature craft cocktails with custom framed menus as well as fruit-infused water and lemonade for the non-drinkers.