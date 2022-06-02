Five Festive LGBTQ+ Pride Month Events

No city celebrates Pride quite like Cincinnati. The agenda this year is full of exciting events, dances, and parties you won’t want to miss, leading up to the Pride Parade downtown on June 25. Whether you’re a proud Cincinnati native or looking to show your friends how the Queen City celebrates LGBTQ+ pride, be on the lookout for these local happenings.

Reds Pride Community Night

Kick off Pride Month while celebrating the game of baseball at the Reds Pride Community Night. Bring a group of friends and choose to sit in a field box, the outer mezzanine, or view level while enjoying a quintessential Queen City day out. Tickets are on sale now, and the first 1,500 tickets sold will receive a one-of-a-kind Reds Pride hat.

June 3, 6:40 pm, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Mala Mala Pride Film Series at the Esquire

For a second year, OutReels Cincinnati and Esquire Theatre are partnering with Cincinnati Pride to host a film series, running Thursday nights throughout June at the Esquire. The first film to kick off the series on June 9 is Mala Mala, which centers around the lives and stories of nine transgender folks, drag queens, and other gender non-conforming individuals in Puerto Rico. Tickets are free and can be obtained from the Esquire’s box office.

Thursdays starting June 9, 6:30–8:30 pm, Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Rainbow Shabbat featuring Miz Cracker

Honor your pride with the Queen City’s Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities. Open to all, this event features a night of food, celebrations, and a Shabbat service, including a dinner provided at 7 p.m. with performances and fun. The free event is hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Miz Cracker. Donations are strongly encouraged, as all proceeds will be donated to Transform Cincy, an organization that provides free wardrobes to transgender and gender non-conforming youth.

June 10, 7–9:30 pm, Sample Space, 140 Marian Spencer Way, downtown

Pride EDM Night at Glowfellows

Seeking a new kind of night out? Check out Glowfellows, which is hidden underneath Oddfellows Liquor Bar and Late Night Slice in Over-the-Rhine. On Pride EDM Night, the space will be lit up by blacklights and lasers, and you’ll be free to dance the night away with friends and loved ones. Be sure to wear your best glow-friendly outfit. Tickets are $5, and you can get them in advance here.

June 11, 10 pm – 1:30 am, Glowfellows (beneath Oddfellows Liquor Bar), 2014 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Photograph courtesy Kersha Deibel

Pride Parade

The main event this Pride Month, the Cincinnati Pride Parade will return on June 25, beginning at Seventh and Plum streets and traveling down Vine past Fountain Square. The traveling celebration concludes at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, where a post-parade festival will be underway featuring exciting acts from queer artists. Some notable headliners to look out for are Shea Diamond, Jordy, Alex Newell, and Daya. Cincinnati Pride is currently seeking nominations for Grand Marshals in the Greater Cincinnati area to lead the parade. These nominees should represent pride, make contributions to the Queen City and show a strong commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. Find the link to nominate here.

June 25, 11 am, Sawyer Point Park, 705 E Pete Rose Way., downtown

Bonus Event: Cincinnati Magazine‘s Pride Party

Looking for a fun way to kickoff Pride Weekend? Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community are coming together for this fun street cocktail party. We warmly welcome all members of the family and anyone who loves and supports them to gather, enjoy a cocktail, light nibbles, and several interactive, fun activities. Click here to get your ticket.

June 24, 5:30–8 pm, Court Street Plaza, downtown