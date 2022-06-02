Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 2–5

See an award-winning play based on one of the greatest novels of all time, see original plays on the fringe, browse beautiful local art at Coney Island, hit the trails for National Trail Day, find unique antiques in Lawrenceburg, and celebrate veggies at these weekend events in Greater Cincinnati.

To Kill a Mockingbird at the Aronoff

Broadway in Cincinnati presents Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic at Procter & Gamble Hall.

June 2–12, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Cincinnati Fringe Festival

Get ready for Cincinnati’s weird and wonderful theatre festival, including performances about vampires, seduction in a mattress store, multi-level marketing schemes, and more. Know Theatre hosts 28 in-person shows plus more shows featured on pop-up stages at the Art Academy of Cincinnati and four online-only shows.

June 3–18, Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St., and Art Academy of Cincinnati, 1212 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine

Summerfair 2022 at Coney Island

For more than 50 years, this annual exhibition has supported and promoted Greater Cincinnati artists. Featuring more than 300 fine artists and craftspeople from around the country, visit Coney Island to browse unique art, enjoy regional performers, and chow down on gourmet food and drinks.

June 3–5, Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

National Trails Day at the Cincinnati Nature Center

Get your steps in along Cincinnati Nature Center trails this weekend, which hosts “trail magic” giveaways, Sunrise Hike & Coffee, a native plant sale, and vendors. Looking for a way to give back? Help keep Rowe Woods beautiful during Saturday’s Stream Cleanup.

June 4, Cincinnati Nature Center at Rowe Woods, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Union Twp.

Lawrenceburg Antique Show

Browse antiques from the early 19th century to mod furniture and Pop Art from the 1970s at this monthly festival in Indiana, featuring more than 200 vendors. New this month: take a picture with your finds at the face board, share your photo on Instagram (and tag @tristateantiquemarket), and get a chance to win $100 to spend at a future market.

June 5, 7 am–3 pm, Tri-State Antique Market, 351 Eads Pkwy. E., Lawrenceburg

Cincy Veg Fest

Peace, love, and veggies arrive at Burnet Woods for this Saturday festival. Enjoy diverse meals from a variety of exhibitors, plus yoga, music, and cooking demos as you sample delicious vegan food and connect with the community.

June 4, 10 am–7 pm, Burnet Woods Bandstand, 3298 Clifton Ave., Clifton

Bonus weeknight event: Girls’ Night Out

Break out your fun summer wear, grab your girlfriends, and enjoy a night out shopping and creating memories that you will laugh about for years to come at Cincinnati Magazine’s 13th annual Girls’ Night Out. Enjoy fun promotions, music, food, beverages, and more throughout Madeira. Swag Bags available for the first 300 guests to check-in at registration on Dawson Road. Grab your free ticket here.

June 8, 5:30–8 pm, Dawson Road, Madeira