Find Sweet Savings for National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day is coming up this Friday, June 6, and Greater Cincinnati donut shops are offering discounts you can’t miss.

SERVATii Pastry Shop

Head over to your nearest SERVATii Pastry Shop for five dollars off of a dozen donuts at any of its 15 locations in Greater Cincinnati. Enjoy one—or maybe even a dozen—of its signature donuts, such as its European-style custard donuts. Various locations.

Blossim Donuts

If you’re a coffee lover searching for a treat, look no further than Blossim. When you buy a dozen freshly baked donuts, you’ll receive a free small coffee with a signature flavoring of your choice (butterscotch, raspberry chocolate chip, or blueberry muffin.) Blossim is a nut-free facility, so you can enjoy its sugar-coated, glazed, and icing-dipped doughnuts without fear of cross-contamination. 9797 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery (513) 745-0090,

Golden Hands Bakery

With more than 50 donut varieties to offer, you won’t want to miss Golden Hands Bakery on the biggest donut day of the year. This year, it’s offering its popular glazed yeast, old-fashioned cake, and chocolate iced cake donuts for $13 a dozen. And while you’re there picking up your dozen, check out its collection of other breads and pastries—you might just find your new favorite treat. 6016 Wooster Pike, Fairfax, (513) 272-2000

Peace, Love and Little Donuts

This donut and coffee shop is offering 99-cent donuts from a vast array of “funkadelic, groovy, and far-out” flavors, including maple bacon and ginger sugar. While you’re basking in good donut vibes, enjoy the free drip coffee the entire day. 3440 Edwards Rd., Hyde Park, (513) 407-8039; 6360 Tylersville Rd., Mason, (513) 770-0100; 156 Barnwood Dr., Edgewood, (859) 331-0575

Busken Bakery

In honor of the holiday, all Busken locations will offer its glazed doughnuts for $10 a dozen June 2 through June 7. If you come earlier in the week to take advantage of this deal, don’t forget to come back on Friday when it will be offering all guests a free glazed donut. Various locations.

Parlor Doughnuts

Parlor is offering five dollars off of a classic assorted dozen, and you can add a carnival layered donut to your order for only one dollar when you buy any regularly priced item. If you aren’t able to place an order in person, don’t let that stop you—these deals are also offered online. 7835 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Twp., (513) 376-7056

The Cookie Jar

Pumpkin-lovers won’t want to miss The Cookie Jar on Friday when its signature pumpkin spice cake donuts (normally a fall exclusive) return for a day in honor of the holiday. The donuts are made from scratch and rolled in a special blend of sugar and spices. The Cookie Jar doesn’t have a retail location so you need to place your order over email at thecincycookiejar@gmail.com and arrange a time to pick it up. If you check out its Facebook page, take advantage of the $9 for six donuts special.

BONUS: Butler County Donut Trail

Celebrating its 10th year of operation, the donut trail includes 13 stops and guarantees the most ambitious donut tasters a free t-shirt after they visit them all. Check out more than 20 local businesses that offer deals for anyone who successfully completes the journey. Think you’re up for the challenge? Grab a friend, hit the trail, and do-nut miss this opportunity!