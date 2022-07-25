Farmers’ Markets to Visit this Summer

Check items off of your grocery list surrounded by community, sunshine and live music at these local farmers’ markets. Inspired by sustainability, nutrition, and humanity, these vendors will brighten your day and your pantry.

Healthy Harvest Mobile Market

This market on wheels brings a new level of accessibility to fresh food. For neighborhoods lacking easy access to traditional farmers’ markets, this is a great alternative to shop from a wide selection of healthy grocery options. A weekly schedule of stops throughout the downtown area is consistently updated on their website.

Monday through Friday, year-round

Loveland Farmers’ Market

In the heart of downtown Loveland, vendors with local producers and growers line the street with healthy and sustainable options. With musical entertainment and activities for the kids, engage with your community and pick up some fresh goods.

Tuesdays 3–6:30 pm, 205 Broadway St., Loveland

Fort Thomas Farmers’ Market

One of the largest farmers markets in the area, the location taps into a deep community history of multi-generational farming. With food at the peak of freshness, this market seeks to keep the community healthy and strong through nutrition and local business.

Wednesdays 3­–6 pm, Mess Hall–Tower Park, Fort Thomas

Blue Ash Farmers’ Market

Located in Summit Park, this market has a wide variety of vendors–including food trucks! The goods for sale go beyond local produce. Baked goods, coffee, pet food and self-care items are all up for grabs at this award-winning market.

Wednesdays 3:30–7 pm, Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

Northside Farmers’ Market

Year-round, rain or shine, you’ll find unique items produced within 70 miles of Northside. Beyond grocery goods, this market hopes to engage its community through food. Connect with neighbors and even learn cooking skills. They also offer pre-ordering and curbside pickup.

Wednesdays 4–7 pm, Behind North Church, 4222 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Camp Washington Farmers’ Market

Not all communities have easy access to fresh and healthy food. Wave Pool, in partnership with the Camp Washington Urban Revitalization Corporation, recently started this market to promote sustainable and accessible options for members of the community.

Thursdays 4–6 pm, Valley Park, 3220 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington

Madeira Farmers’ Market

Sustainability is at the heart of Madeira’s market and its showcased small businesses. In addition to groceries, you’ll also find takeout options, live music and a Young Entrepreneurs Booth for the youngest future vendors.

Thursdays 4–7 pm, Madeira Silverwood Presbyterian Church parking lot, 8000 Miami Ave., Madeira

Lettuce Eat Well Farmers’ Market

All produce offered at this specialty market is organically grown, with a collaborative vendor model. Open to all, this pre-order-only option will never charge a registration or ordering fee. Hop online, pick out your items, and swing by the market for easy, sustainable, local shopping.

Fridays 4–6 pm, Roswell Ave., Cheviot

Montgomery Farmers’ Market

Defining itself as a community gathering space, this market focuses on experiential learning and neighborhood support. Pick up artisanal crafts, fresh produce and listen to live music while expanding your knowledge of local food and business.

Saturdays 9 am–12:30 pm, Montgomery Elementary Parking Lot, 9609 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

Covington Farmers’ Market

As a Kentucky Proud market, everything sold is distinctly rooted in the Bluegrass state. Focused on diversity and accessibility, vendors also offer special services like composting, bicycle safety checks, knife sharpening and more. “Producer only,” all products are sold by the farmer or artisan who made it.

Saturdays 9 am­–1 pm, Third Street between Greenup Street & Court Street, Covington

Milford Farmers’ Market

Get to know your vendors well with this deeply community and relationship-based market. In addition to produce, pick up some greenery from local florists and greenhouses.

Saturdays 10 am–2 pm (or sell out) and Wednesdays 2–5 pm, 1025 Lila Ave. (Rt 50), Milford

Hyde Park Farmers’ Market

Enjoy Sundays on the Square, supporting local farmers and saving the planet at the same time. With a weekly featured vegetable, this market’s website constantly updates its specific offerings so you can plan for your trip. All goods come from local farmers employing regenerative and humane practices.

Sundays 9:30 am–1 pm, Hyde Park Square, 2700 Erie Ave., Hyde Park