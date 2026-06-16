Learn How to Be Extreme

Photograph by Steam Visuals via Adobe Stock

Caesar Creek Soaring Club

As one of the largest and oldest soaring clubs in the country, participants learn to fly in club-owned gliders. With lessons open to all ages and around 200 members, the club provides flight instruction, club sailplanes for membership use, and introductory flights for prospective members. 5375 Elbon Rd., Waynesville, ccsc@soarccsc.com

Queen City Stunt Circus

This unique entertainment company teaches circus-style skills and performs at shows, parties, galas, and festivals around the city. Fly on aerial silks like you’re under the big top at Demetria Aerial classes, a dynamic and exhilarating workout for all experience levels. Whether you get the bug through public classes, or one-on-one sessions, you can advance your expertise with fitness conditioning, open gyms, and performance lessons. 9176 Winton Rd., Springfield Twp., (513) 399-6458

Queen City Wheels

Queen City Wheels promotes bike racing across multiple disciplines—road racing, criterium, cyclocross, gravel, and time trial—for both beginner and advanced riders in Greater Cincinnati. QCW’s ongoing Cleves Time Trial Series—started in 1974—is the longest continuously run time trial series in the country and takes place every Tuesday evening from May through September. Other upcoming events include the Ault Park Racing Series in June, the Whiskey City Twilight challenge in July, the Cincinnati CX Time Trial and Shawnee Pebble Pounder in August, and the Harbin Cyclocross in September.

Skydive Cincinnati

With more than 50 years of skydiving experience, Skydive Cincinnati gives you the chance to fly through the clouds. This family-owned business opened in Waynesville in 1969 as the Waynesville Sport Parachute Club and is the tri-state’s oldest U.S. Parachute Association member drop zone. Whether it’s your first or your 50th dive, Skydive Cincinnati provides opportunities for fliers of all types, including tandem skydiving, accelerated freefall, and static-line training. 4925 U.S. 42, Waynesville, (513) 282-3725

Swift Movement Studio

For ages 4 and older, high-energy parkour classes, camps, and events are available in Swift Movement Studio’s safe, supportive environment. Learn how to build athleticism, self-worth, and problem-solving skills while conquering physical challenges through brightly colored obstacle courses. The studio’s goal is to make fitness fun and offers a chance for adults to unleash their inner child again. 4460 W. Mitchell Ave., Unit 6, Spring Grove Village, (513) 549-4460

Tri-State Scuba

Instructors at Tri-State Scuba will help you prepare for the open water dive adventure of your dreams. Classes take place at its large indoor pool year-round. Certifications can also be completed in its private quarry, Quaribbean, about an hour’s drive from Cincinnati. 6004 Wooster Pike, Fairfax, (513) 271-2800