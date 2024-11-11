Enjoy Your Meal in an Igloo

Photograph by Rachael Bachmann, Braxton Brewing Co.

One of the more ingenious ideas to come out of the pandemic, restaurant and bar igloos allow diners to enjoy an evening out for drinks and a chef-prepared meal with the solitude (minus interaction with a server) of an evening in.

AC Upper Deck

Located on the north side of the rooftop bar, the igloos offer cozy spaces to enjoy cocktails and small bites with friends. 135 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown,

Braxton Brewing

Igloobar igloos seat up to eight on the brewery’s rooftop, a delightful locale to enjoy local brews and food from Dewey’s Pizza. 27 W. Seventh St., Covington

Catch-a-Fire Pizza

Both the Blue Ash and Lebanon locations have igloos for diners to enjoy wood fired pizza and fun. 9290 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash; 511 N. Broadway St., Lebanon

The Shires Rooftop

You’ll find some of the best views Cincinnati offers here, so reserve an igloo and enjoy seasonal cocktails and elevated cuisine while you take it all in. 309 Vine St., downtown

Velocity Esports

The Chill Room at Newport on the Levee, operated by Velocity Esports, serves up food and festive cocktails in a holiday-themed space. Newport on the Levee, Newport

Sunday Afternoon Picnics

Enjoy a custom picnic in the locale of your choosing with bubble tent rental from this Cincinnati concierge service.

Igloo Tips

Call ahead , as igloos are often reserved weeks (or months, for special days)ahead. Also plan on paying a rental or reservation fee. A mandatory gratuity and a minimum meal purchase are common.

, as igloos are often reserved weeks (or months, for special days)ahead. Also plan on paying a rental or reservation fee. A mandatory gratuity and a minimum meal purchase are common. Dress warm. Some places might offer a blanket, but between the server entering and the nature of these indoor/outdoor spaces, things can still be a bit chilly even when they’re heated.

Some places might offer a blanket, but between the server entering and the nature of these indoor/outdoor spaces, things can still be a bit chilly even when they’re heated. Stay flexible. We heard from one person who experienced a heater outage and no option to change igloos, so they had to reschedule.

We heard from one person who experienced a heater outage and no option to change igloos, so they had to reschedule. Be respectful of time limits. When your reservation ends, the staff still needs to clean things up between guests. So if you’re looking for a long, lingering evening, you might want to add an after-dinner drink stop to your itinerary.