Elaine B Jewelry’s Gemma Collection Reimagines the Placeholder Ring with Sophistication

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Through one of its most recent collection releases, Elaine B Jewelry has transformed the idea of a placeholder engagement ring. Forget silicone and basic metal bands—with her trademark minimalistic style and timeless design, owner Elaine Jaeger devised the Gemma collection, an elegant alternative to your everyday placeholder. Made entirely out of 14-karat yellow gold, Gemma rings use structural, geometric design to create frames that mimic the appearance of traditional cut gemstones.

The Shape of You

Gemma rings feature various traditional gemstone “cuts”: round, emerald, pear, hexagon, and kite. For customers who prefer having a stone in their placeholder, Gemma offers the Poolside Ring with blue topaz and the Prisma Ring with garnet.

Fourth Edition

Now in its fourth iteration, Gemma originally offered a geometric alternative to fine jewelry and included earrings and necklaces. The first edition Prisma collection launched in 2015, turning wireframe designs into gold-plated geometric shapes using 3D printing and casting.

Surprise!

Gemma rings can be used for surprise proposals while giving the wearer a choice in their permanent engagement ring design. “We’ve had people use this ring as a stand-in, essentially something to get engaged in and wear right away, and then they can come in and design an engagement ring together,” says Jaeger.

Revived

Before it was known as the “placeholder ring,” the Gemma collection was retired in 2024. Jaeger revived the rings after discovering a viral social media post featuring a Gemma ring being used as a placeholder for an engagement ring.

Elaine B Jewelry, 2944 Markbreit Ave., Oakley, (513) 531-1178