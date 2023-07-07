Eight Rooftop Restaurants and Bars for Chilling Out This Summer

A s summer ushers in sunny weather, you may be searching for the perfect place to spend an evening while enjoying the warm temperatures. Cincinnati’s rooftop restaurants and bars have you covered, whether you’re looking for a hamburger under the sun or a cocktail with a view. Check out some of our favorite rooftops.

Photo courtesy Aaron Conway and Jessica Carlson.

AC Upper Deck

AC Upper Deck’s amazing views of downtown Cincinnati and the Ohio River won’t fail to impress you. You can enjoy the rooftop bar’s specialty cocktails and small plates while appreciating the warm weather and breathtaking scenery. If you’re looking for a stunning summer event space, you can schedule with AC Upper Deck to secure an unforgettable night for you and your guests. 135 Joe Nuxhall Way, Central Business District, (513) 744-9900

The View at Shires’ Garden

The View at Shires’ Garden sits atop the City Club Apartments, offering excellent dining with a panoramic view. The rooftop features a bar, various seating options, private event space, and a gorgeous setting within the cityscape. Whether you’re looking for a delicious Sunday brunch or an evening cocktail, this 2,000-square-foot patio will provide great tastes and views. 309 Vine St., 10th floor, Central Business District, (513) 407-7501

Braxton Brewing Company (Covington)

If you cross the river for Braxton Brewing Company’s Covington Taproom, you can sip on a selection of 27 rotating beers, wines, and cocktails while enjoying a delicious Dewey’s pizza. Braxton’s rooftop boasts a bar, comfortable seating, and great views. Whether you’re looking for some time without the kids or a day with the family, Braxton Brewing Company has your back–the rooftop is kid-friendly until 7 p.m. 27 W 7th St., Covington, (859) 261-5600

Photo courtesy Amanda Crowe.

The Rooftop at 21c

21c Museum Hotel’s rooftop bar has been reimagined to bring Peruvian-style food and drinks to Cincinnati. Guests can sip premium cocktails while enjoying gorgeous views on the lush rooftop. The bar will reopen on Saturday, June 24 with new executive chef Zachary Barnes at the helm. 609 Walnut St., Central Business District, (513) 578-6600

Krueger’s Tavern

Enjoy food and drinks on the upstairs patio at Krueger’s Tavern, where you can observe the bumble of Vine Street. This rustic outdoor patio features cool seating and access to the restaurant’s full menu. From specialty cocktails to delicious veggie burgers, Krueger’s Tavern will satisfy you with great tastes and scenery. 1313 Vine St., Over-The-Rhine, (513) 834-8670

Photo courtesy Lisa Colina.

The Blind Pig

Located about a five minute walk from the Red’s Stadium, The Blind Pig’s rooftop bar is the perfect place for a delicious bite to eat and a cold drink. Take in scenic views of Cincinnati and the Ohio River while enjoying appetizers, beers, and more. The Blind Pig is also the perfect place to enjoy a game, featuring 10 HD flat screen TVs throughout the restaurant. 24 W. 3rd St., Central Business District, (513) 381-3114

Gaslight Bar & Grill

Gaslight Bar & Grill, located in the building once used for The Clifton Branch Library, offers tasty food and drinks with a historical atmosphere. The rooftop terrace provides a scenic look at the Clifton area. From shareable plates to individual entrees, Gaslight Bar & Grill has a variety of dining options in addition to its bar. 351 Ludlow Ave., Clifton, (513) 861-3663

Photo courtesy Jon Medina and Meghan MacDonald.

Rhinegeist Brewery

Get a taste of delicious brews with amazing views at Rhinegeist’s Rooftop. This massive patio features a bar and tons of seating, perfect for groups to relax with a cold drink. Whether you try one of Rhinegeist’s signature beers or a cocktail, you won’t be disappointed by the sips and scenery. 1910 Elm St., Over-The-Rhine, (513) 381-1367