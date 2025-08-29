Inside Dorothy Lane Market’s Greater Cincinnati Store

Photograph by Brianna Connock

Dayton-based Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) officially opened its highly anticipated location in Mason. The store is DLM’s fourth since the Springboro location’s opening in 2002.

Upon entering, shoppers are greeted by Counter Intelligence, an Italian-inspired coffee bar that also serves up uGO Gelato by the scoop. Past the coffee bar on the right, you’ll find the bakery—home of the Killer Brownie—and produce sections, which are surrounded by the grab-and-go food counters.

Photograph by Brianna Connock

Hungry? Fresh sushi, a sandwich bar, a build-your-own poke bowl station, soup by the cup, Naples-style pizza, and more are ready to satisfy your appetite. At Jack’s Grill, you can even choose any protein from the meat and seafood case to be prepared for you at no extra charge.

Meat lovers will rejoice at DLM’s offerings. There’s fresh seafood (including caviar) at the fish market, sliced meats at the deli, an in-house butcher shop with a dry-aging chamber, and case after case of packaged proteins.

Photograph by Brianna Connock

As shoppers move through the back of the store, aisles that resemble a more familiar grocery store appear. This is where you’ll find your staple items, but as a self-proclaimed “gourmet grocer,” DLM’s aisles are packed with options you might not find elsewhere, like the coffee aisle with specialty beans from small roasters around the country.

Past these aisles, you’ll find Norman’s Wine Cellar, with rows and rows of bottles and a bar where you can taste wines or enjoy a beer on tap. Nothing goes better with wine than cheese, so it makes sense that the store’s expansive selection of fine cheeses is right next to Norman’s.

Photograph by Brianna Connock

After checking out, shoppers don’t have to wait to get home to dig into their purchases. DLM’s indoor seating on the upper level provides a spot to eat (and people watch). Or head outside to the two-level Mayne Patio, where a walk-up beverage service window is coming soon.

Dorothy Lane Market, 7200 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, (513) 229-2500