Photograph courtesy Miami University

In an era where communication happens through emojis, voice messages, and AI-generated content, it might seem like traditional writing skills are becoming less important. Miami University’s Director of The Howe Center for Writing Excellence Elizabeth Wardle says the reality is quite the opposite. From weekly grocery lists that stock our pantries to daily e-mails that make projects happen, writing remains a skill that impacts nearly every aspect of our lives. Even more important, the act of writing is a means of learning. In Wardle’s new book, Writing Rediscovered: Nine Concepts to Transform Your Relationship with Writing, she offers practical skills and tips for engaging with writing in various areas of our lives. She argues that writing is more important than ever.

Every generation says writing is dying and they’ve all been wrong

In the 1800s there were concerns that access to newspapers and novels would dilute writing skills. In the 1970s there were headlines and panic about declining literacy. In the 2000s, the internet boom and subsequently, the introduction of text messages had people worried that people would lose the ability to write longer and more formal texts. Fast forward to today, where there’s concern around the adoption of AI tools like ChatGPT. According to Wardle, we may need to adapt, but writing is here to stay.

Writing impacts how you think and problem-solve

When you write, you’re not just pulling fully-formed ideas from your brain and putting them on paper. You’re actively thinking through problems, making connections, and discovering insights you didn’t know you had. “Writing is a means of learning,” says Wardle. “School teaches us [that writing is] a product that needs to be evaluated for correctness, but the act of writing is an act of learning. Put aside the product for evaluation and use writing as a sandbox for ideas.”

Journaling can help improve writing skills

“Many people are traumatized to get the red pen and [being told to produce] a perfect product,” says Wardle. Journaling is a low stakes way to practice getting your thoughts on paper without anyone judging for perfection. A bonus is that research suggests that journaling helps both mental and physical health, including reduced stress and anxiety.

You’re already writing more than you think

Most people think they “can’t write” because they’re measuring themselves against creative writing or academic writing. But Wardle points out that we all write in our daily lives. Texts to reschedule an appointment, grocery lists to make sure you don’t forget anything, notes to your child’s teachers. Writing helps us get thing done in our daily lives, as we use it to figure things out, remember, persuade, and engage with others