Photograph by HATUSE

A new kind of art gallery is now open in Miamiville, where every piece is a one-of-a-kind. But more than just a collection of pretty things, the gallery represents a departure from art industry gatekeeping, say the owners. Lauren Kelp and Leslie Westendorf want to challenge the notion that original art is a luxury item. Prices range from $100 to $10,000. “We believe great art belongs everywhere, not just in major cities, not just in wealthy neighborhoods, not just on white walls behind velvet ropes, but in the everyday spaces we call home,” says Westendorf.

For many would-be art collectors, the biggest stumbling block to entry is walking through an art gallery door. It can feel intimidating, especially if you’re a first-time art buyer or have no formal background in the arts. Kelp says this often: “People will spend weeks researching a sofa. They’ll watch a hundred videos about paint colors. Then they walk into a gallery and feel like they need a credential to be there, and we’re here to tell you that’s just not true.”

Photograph by HATUSE

To help address those fears, Kelp and Westendorf opened Midnight Gallery in a private residence built in 1904. No stereotypical stark white gallery walls here, no stuffy atmosphere. Instead, spaces were intentionally designed to feel like home, complete with fireplaces, a living room, and a dining room—settings that instantly resonate with people. Here, the conversations are not “Should you invest in this piece of art?” but more along the lines of “How does it make you feel?”

“Lauren and I say this so often: We are serious about our art business, but we aren’t serious people. Don’t buy the art to match your sofa, buy it because you can’t possibly live without it,” Westendorf says.

Photograph by HATUSE

The gallery represents nearly 30 contemporary artists from all over the world, most of whom are women, many either emerging or mid-career artists. “We love this because we get to be part of the artist’s journey in defining who they are in terms of their art and career,” says Kelp. “Some collections are merely experiments—a glimpse into their studio at a specific moment in time, truly one-of-a-kind pieces that will never be replicated,” Westendorf adds. Admittedly, the women struggle with the word “contemporary” because the art they curate is not stark or sterile—it’s vibrant, unique in material, subject matter, or color, and approachable. “We started in a living room. We’re still that personal,” Kelp says.

Admission to the Midnight Gallery is currently by appointment only, but Kelp and Westendorf aim to soon make walk-in hours available Wednesday through Friday.

Midnight Gallery, 363 Center St., Miamiville, hello@midnightartgallery.com