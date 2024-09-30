Decade Is a Delicious Reason for a Trip to Louisville

Photograph by Tim Furnish

Like many of Butchertown’s businesses, Decade is in a historic Louisville building that’s gotten a new lease on life. And its food feels equally refreshing. The seasonal menu is divided into small, medium, and large plates, delving into Italian influences with touches of regional charm.

Pastas—like the jalapeño bucatini and rock shrimp, served with a celery and herb salad and squid ink breadcrumbs—sit side by side with farm-to-table favorites such as the half chicken from the nearby Groce Family Farm. Prepared “al mattone” (translates to “under a brick” in Italian), the succulent bird is served with mustard greens, potatoes, Parmesan, and green garlic pan jus. The less adventurous can snag a Double Decade cheeseburger made with beef from 3D Valley in Depauw, Indiana.

This mixing of international and regional even extends to the restaurant’s boozier side. There’s bourbon (it is Kentucky, after all), but a European nod shows up clearly in the beers (like Framboise Boon, a traditional Belgian Lambic fruit-beer). There’s even soju in the form of the Oopsie Daisy, a craft cocktail made with caperitif, tequila, ginger liqueur, matcha, and orange. Decade’s staff is made up of industry vets who’ve had a hand in some of Louisville’s top restaurants (Decca, Proof on Main, etc.), but they’re now using those talents to create another dining destination that Louisvillians can be proud of.