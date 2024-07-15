Cosmic Gorilla, Star Wars-Themed Speakeasy Closing This Week

Photograph courtesy of Galactic Cantina

OTR comic book shop Cosmic Gorilla unexpectedly announced its closing its doors for good this weekend, and they’re going out with a bang.

Customers have their last chance to make purchases from the comic book shop at discounts up to 75% off before it closes on Sunday, July 21, to make space for owner Jacob Trevino’s new cocktail bar concept, Highball, expected to open this fall. This week also marks the last opportunity for customers to enjoy one last trip at the comic book shop’s hidden speakeasy.

Tucked squarely behind Cosmic Gorilla, its name and theme have changed with the seasons, and until Thursday, July 18, it’s known as the Galactic Cantina, a Star Wars-themed bar similar to the Mos Eisley Cantina. Colorful lighting and recognizable trinkets from the sci-fi saga, such as a glowing lightsaber, embellish the walls. Grogu figurines, a BB-8 droid, and wanted posters of various Star Wars characters are plastered throughout the cantina.

Themed drinks pull you further into the fantasy of galactic charm, such as the Flying Solo, made with Aviation Gin, lavender syrup, lemon juice, and rose water. The cocktail is presented with a cloud of lavender smoke as well as Galactic Cantina’s version of blue milk with Bacardi if requested.

“We hope you will come celebrate with us until July 18 and enjoy one last trip to the stars with Galactic Cantina,” said Trevino.