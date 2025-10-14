Corgipalooza Invites Canine Community Together for Halloween Festival

Photograph by Kelly Estrada

All corgi lovers are invited to the Oct 18 Corgipalooza festival—a dog friendly, family friendly, Halloween party centered around corgis. The event is hosted by Cincy Corgis, a group of more than two thousand members that use Facebook and Instagram to organize meetups at parks, host events like Corgipalooza, and share updates about their dogs.

Cincy Corgis was founded by dog lover Nikki Tran Duff after gaining popularity as a dog mom content creator and moving to Cincinnati during the pandemic.

“I call it my passion project because this is something I do purely out of wanting to bring community together, and dog lovers together, and people who may not have a chance to get out and do something fun,” says Duff.

Photograph by Kelly Estrada

Before moving to Cincinnati, she lived in the Bay Area where she frequently attended meetups with her husband and their dogs, Calypso the Welsh corgi, and Roxie the dachshund. The experiences she had at the corgi meetups in California inspired her to create Cincy Corgis, in an effort to bring that same sense of community to Greater Cincinnati.

“We were huge dog parents, so most of our weekends were spent going to corgi meetups, we went to them once a week, every weekend or every other weekend at least,” she says. “The second you find out someone is a fellow corgi owner, you just kind of immediately vibe with each other.”

Duff hosted the first meetup in July 2020, and only around 15 dogs came. This year she says the Corgipalooza festival could bring around 400 dogs. Last year the event was held at Bark Park & Patio, but with an increased number of people expected this year, Duff decided to move the event to Horsepower Farm, 26-acre event venue in Middletown with plenty of fenced space for dogs to run around.

Photograph by Kelly Estrada

“It’s not just a Cincinnati thing anymore. Corgipalooza is the one event a year where we bring people from other states in the Midwest.”

Now in its fourth official year, the festival will feature signature merchandise, Halloween costume contests for pets and their human companions, raffles, and vendors. Local caterer, Pull My Pork, will also be offering buffet style barbecue for guests who purchase a meal ticket.

The event will be from 11am-4pm on Sat, Oct 18 at Horsepower Farm in Middletown. Tickets can be purchased here.