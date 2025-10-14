Photograph courtesy The City Mercantile Christmas Market

The City Mercantile Christmas Market returns to the Warren County Fairgrounds for its second annual event, featuring 100+ vendors including home goods, jewelry, personal items, and more. Get ready to kick off the holiday season with all the festive vibes and cozy charm that make this time of year special. “Our favorite comment from our last Christmas Market was that it felt like a Hallmark movie,” says owner and founder Kirsten Oviedo. “That’s the kind of Christmas magic we are shooting for!”

Two barns full of food, vendors, and fun

Photograph courtesy The City Mercantile Christmas Market

Located at the Warren County Fairgrounds, there’s two large barns and an upper parking lot where you’ll find the fun. One barn is climate-controlled while the other offers that crisp, cozy, outdoor holiday feel. So bundle up, grab a warm drink, and make a day of it! Guests can enjoy family-friendly activities (including visits from a jolly old elf) along with the vendors, live musicians, a DIY station, food trucks, and photo booths.

Hand-selected vendors

Photograph courtesy The City Mercantile Christmas Market

The City Mercantile team carefully curates a selection of vendors that offer a wide variety of products. “We focus on holiday handmade home decor and gift ideas,” says Oviedo. “This is not your average streetside pop-up.” Think holiday decor, trinkets, handmade jewelry, handbags, ornaments, and unexpected finds.

Enter for a chance to win a $1,500 shopping spree at The City Mercantile Christmas Market

Photograph courtesy The City Mercantile Christmas Market

Visit the website to enter to win $1,500 in credits to spend at the Market. Plus, there will be giveaways every hour of the market.

A full three-day weekend

Photograph courtesy The City Mercantile Christmas Market

Pick one, two, or three days to spend in winter wonderland. Discount tickets will be available online until midnight November 13. Tickets will also be available at the door. Show hours are: Friday, November 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday, November 15, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday, November 16, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.