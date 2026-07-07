Cincinnati’s Immigrant Hobby and Heritage Groups

Illustrations by Jessica Dunham

Liga Latina de Fútbol Cincinnati

For Spanish-speaking fútbol enthusiasts, there’s a year-round competitive adult soccer league with competition so serious that tournament winners walk away with trophies and cash prizes. La Liga plays both indoors and outdoors with games taking place on Sundays.

Queen City Richii Mahjong Club

Almost every weekend, the Queen City Richii Mahjong Club gathers at Element Eatery. The group teaches you how to play mahjong—a tile-based game developed in 19th-century China—for free, and seasoned members participate on a leaderboard to improve their skills, track their performance, and compete for prizes.

Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati Youth Basketball

For more than 30 years, the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati, based in West Chester, has hosted an annual basketball tournament to empower Muslim youth through sports. Leagues are open every spring for both boys and girls in grades K–12.

Nepali Language & Arts Center Dance and Music Classes

North College Hill’s Nepali Language & Arts Center was founded by Nepali-speaking Bhutanese Americans in Cincinnati and is dedicated to preserving language and culture through education, arts, and community programs. Its dance and music classes use traditional dance and dress to keep children creative and active while learning the traditions and customs of their heritage.

Bi-Okoto Cultural Center African Culinary Experience

The cultural center’s quarterly African cooking classes teach authentic recipes through hands-on instruction. Students learn how to prepare traditional dishes from scratch using fresh and locally sourced ingredients, as well as the history and cultural significance of the meals, and cooking techniques unique to various African regions.