Cincinnati’s Gluten-Free Destinations

Image by Daisy Daisy via Adobe Stock

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley and rye, making it common in bread, pasta, beer and many baked goods. While it’s a staple in many diets, not everyone can enjoy it without discomfort. Avoiding gluten requires paying attention to sauces, dressings and processed foods, where it often hides in less obvious forms.

Even small amounts of gluten can cause symptoms for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. With 20-30% of people worldwide following a gluten-free diet, awareness of restricted foods is more important than ever. That’s why safe and reliable gluten-free options matter when dining out.

Cincinnati’s gluten-free dining scene satisfies every craving, from casual bites to luxurious meals. Chefs focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients, making gluten-free options flavorful and thoughtfully prepared. From Mediterranean small plates and vibrant salads to authentic Indian dishes and handcrafted baked goods, the city delivers. Each restaurant offers more than food, inviting diners to explore textures, aromas and culinary traditions.

Cherbourg Cyprus

This Findlay Market bakery is a gluten and nut-free haven, with handcrafted bread and pastries baked in small batches using traditional recipes. Every bite is simple, flavorful and safe for allergy-sensitive diners. The bakery emphasizes community and inclusion, inspired by its French namesake. From muffins to specialty breads, Cherbourg delivers dependable, artisanal treats. 1804 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (614) 835-6133



The Arepa Place

At The Arepa Place, the air smells of toasted corn and sizzling fillings. Each arepa starts with boiled, ground corn kneaded into patties and grilled until golden. The corn flour makes each arepa naturally gluten-free. You can choose fillings like mozzarella, black beans, shredded beef or chorizo. House-made salsas bring extra flavor, and empanadas (also made from fresh corn) offer a crisp, warm snack. Owners Isis Arrieta-Dennis and her mother craft recipes rooted in Colombian tradition. 131 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 744-9500 or 1517 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, (513) 948-9500

Cantina

Beloved Mexican restaurant, Crown Cantina, from the Crown Restaurant Group may have moved and shortened its name to “Cantina,” but the food is just as delicious—and gluten-free—as ever. The modern Mexican joint serves up bold dishes with roasted chiles, fresh herbs, juicy meats, and plenty of naturally celiac-safe options. Don’t neglect the expertly-curated menu of mezcal and tequila (both also gluten-free) and craft cocktails. 1200 Broadway, Pendleton, (513) 345-6783

Thai Namtip

This casual dining space at Thai Namtip welcomes families, groups and even dogs. Stir-fried dishes and curries feature fresh vegetables and tender proteins cooked with light oil, and gluten-free options made with rice noodles are on the menu. Pad Thai, red curry or seafood stir-fries arrive steaming and vibrant. Rice or noodles complement each dish, creating a balanced, flavorful meal. 2461 N. Bend Rd., Mt. Airy, (513) 481-3360

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Just because you have dietary restrictions doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some fine dining. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse blends luxury with warmth, inviting you to savor each course. Most food options are meat-forward, making most items naturally celiac-friendly. While not a dedicated gluten-free establishment, there is a gluten-free menu available. You’ll be able to enjoy an upscale, delicious, and safe meal. 505 Vine St., downtown, (513) 784-1200

Juniper Seed

Juniper Seed greets you with aromas of fresh herbs and sizzling plant-based proteins in a fully vegan space. It offers a wide range of gluten-friendly options, including pancakes, waffles, and daily specials crafted for taste and accessibility. Locally sourced, sustainable meals are available for dine-in, takeout or weekly meal prep. 1809 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (859) 334-0581



Abigail Street

Abigail Street’s Mediterranean-inspired menu features dishes like fattoush and seasonal small plates with naturally vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options for every palate. The open kitchen showcases scratch-made meals while specialty cocktails flow from the bar. It’s trendy, lively and ideal for groups but provides an intimate space at each table. 1214 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 421-4040